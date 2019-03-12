West Palm Beach Mayoral Candidate Keith James Announces Election Night Watch Party

Keith James for Mayor

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keith James , West Palm Beach City Commissioner and Mayoral Candidate, announces an Election Night Watch Party for the 2019 West Palm Beach Mayoral race on March 12.Elected in 2011 to the City Commission, Keith has served as President of the Commission twice, a position he was elected to by his peers. Keith has been a steady hand that has overseen West Palm Beach through challenging times and to emerge as one of America’s best cities. During Keith’s 2019 Mayoral race, he has gained endorsements from local residents, community leaders, first responders and government officials. Additionally, Keith developed bold plans for the following issues: Neighborhoods First Initiative , Homelessness, Public Safety, Clean Water Supply, Budgeting and Taxes and West Palm Beach neighborhoods What:Join West Palm Beach Mayoral candidate Keith James for an Election NightWatch Party. Local residents and community leaders are invited to join Keith and his campaign team to watch the election results for the 2019 West Palm Beach Mayoral race.When:Tuesday, March 12 at 7:00 PMWhere:West Palm Beach Brewery and Wine Vault332 Evernia StreetWest Palm Beach, FL 33401Parking is available in the Evernia Parking Garage (Corner of Dixie and Evernia)Please RSVP at Campaign@KeithJamesforMayor.com. For media inquiries contact Jonathan Cooper 561-252-9191.About Keith James:Commissioner Keith James was elected to the West Palm Beach City Commission in 2011 and is a two-time president of the City Commission. As the Immediate Past President of the Palm Beach County League of Cities, Board Member of the Florida League of Cities and member of Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, Commissioner James has become a leader on solving local municipal and regional issues of importance.On the City Commission, Keith James has sought to create a city of opportunity where people and businesses can succeed. Under Keith James’ leadership, West Palm Beach has seen a boom in economic development and job creation, improvements in city services and increase in local neighborhood projects. Commissioner James has prioritized sound budget management, improving public safety, protecting West Palm Beach’s water supply and environment and addressing homelessness and workforce housing issues.Keith James has been endorsed in his campaign for Mayor by Congresswoman Lois Frankel, Congressman Alcee Hastings, Mayor Jeri Muoio, City Commissioner Kelly Shoaf, City Commissioner-Elect Joe Peduzzi, City Commissioner Christina Lambert, Palm Beach County Mayor Mack Bernard, Former State Representative Joe Abruzzo, State Representative David Silvers, State Representative Emily Slosberg, Former State Representative Irv Slosberg, Former PBC Commissioner Addie Greene, Town of Jupiter Inlet Colony Mayor Dan Comerford, City of Pahokee Mayor Keith Babb, City of South Bay Mayor Joe Kyles, City of Lake Worth Commissioner Andy Amoroso, City of Lake Worth Commissioner Herman Robinson, City of Lake Worth Commissioner Omari Hardy, City of Riviera Beach Councilor Terence "TD" Davis, City of Palm Beach Gardens Councilor Mark Marciano, Town of Jupiter Inlet Colony Commissioner Milton "Chip" Block, Town of Jupiter Councilman Ilan Kaufer, Town of South Palm Beach Councilman Robert Gottlieb. These local leaders join the West Palm Beach Association of Firefighters, Police Benevolent Association, SEIU, AFL – CIO for Palm Beach and Treasure Coast, Chamber of Commerce and Realtors Association in endorsing Keith James for Mayor.



