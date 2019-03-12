GreenTree Management Strikes Gold or is it Rhodium?

Venture Capital Firm GreenTree Management NYC Picks Big Winner In Physical Rhodium Ounces!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent interview with the Director of GreenTree Management New York, Mr. Thomas was ecstatic over his long term play in Rhodium RhThomas stated "Some years back when we originally recommended Rhodium for clients many squawked at the idea. I think mainly because of its lack of media attention. Unlike Gold, Silver or Platinum it has never seem to glitter in the investors minds. However, When you look at a chart that shows it over 9000 an ounce and the ability to buy it for under 1000 a few years back it certainly looks like a good hail Mary play. Its major use is in catalytic converters. It is the best know substance on earth for cutting down emissions.Long Story short on average we are up about 200% and expect more to come.Now on another recommendation, Reliable One Resources is in my opinion really starting to make a break.They now have partnerships in a disposal well facility and own a trucking company that will, in fact, move the frack water from fracker to the water recycle plant when completed. As well, DESALINATION is moving along. This could be huge.Not looking to celebrate just yet but its certainly on all our minds.



