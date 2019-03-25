Canadian Company INNSYS Announces Ridiculously Fast Residential and Business FTTN Packages and Amazing Discounts

INNSYS Rolls Out Some Great DSL Plans for Ontario and Quebec!

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Both business leaders and private users are quite aware of the importance of the internet on a daily basis. However, simply having access to the internet is not enough, which is why the importance of internet speed should never be underestimated. This is the philosophy of INNSYS, which is one of the leading internet service providers in Canada. The company is providing businesses and private users with the opportunity to avoid costly bandwidth.

During a recent ceremony, the spokesperson for INNSYS said, “It is without a doubt that Fiber-To-The-Neighborhood of FTTN is the future of internet connectivity. The speeds that FTTN internet is able to provide pretty much blows the competition out of the water. At INNSYS, we are happy to provide our clients with the technologies for better surfing, streaming, downloading, and gaming. Our service is backed by decades of experience and expertise, which puts us in the perfect position to deliver innovative ISP services flawlessly according to today’s demands.”

High-speed data connectivity is the key to success for a business. It is vital to allow businesses to function and grow efficiently. A reliable internet service is mandatory for a business to maximize its return on investment and stand out among its competitors.

On answering one of the questions, the spokesperson said, “We never shy away from going the extra mile when it comes to delivering exceptional service quality to our clients. Our DSL packages start from $24.99, with download speeds of 6 MBPS and our FTTN packages starts from 39.99, with download speeds of 25 MBPS, and 50 MBPS for home and business users. Our corporate FTTN is divided into 3 packages, starting from $33.99 / month and will give you download speeds of up to 50 MBPS.”

INNSYS offers not only leading-edge cloud solutions to its customers but also an exceptional level of customer service, which is the key to any business’s success. INNSYS is a company that values the importance of building strong and enduring relationships with its clients by delivering a personalized service as one of the leading ISP services in Canada.

He further stated, “To make sure our clients experience the best internet service possible, we also offer attractive promotional packages. With our INNSYS Referral Program, we reward our loyal clients whenever they refer us to friends or family members. Those who do can expect up to a $30 discount on their bill. That discount doubles after your 20th referral. In this way, we don’t just keep our profits, we pass it on as a reward to our loyal customers.”

About the Company

Established in 2008, InnSys Inc., is a Canada-based premium internet service provider that offers its services to residents of Ontario and Quebec. INNSYS has been operating for over 11 years as a company that provides customers with internet access and VoIP solutions. Other services that the company provides its customers include internet and phone Smart Monitoring along with IPTV. The company also offers Business Phone Service, PBX & IVR systems and Long-Distance Calling, FTTN, DSL and Cable internet, and phone connections as a competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) in Canada.



