Investors seek renewable feedstock majors of the future

LONDON, GBR, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investors seek renewable feedstock majors of the futureAs the Bio-economy gains more momentum and investors start to try to understand where the smart money will be placed, there are some things that the hydrocarbon energy industry it is substituting can teach.The main investor question should be:Who will be the oil majors of the future?With large investments into the Global Bio-economy starting to be placed, the critical factors will be concentrated in three main areas:1.Feedstock2.Feedstock3.FeedstockPRIMA Markets/Inperpetuum’s latest report on Bio Economy examines the growth renewable feedstocks of the future, and how investors should be positioning themselves to reap return from the global boom in demand for low carbon intensity fuels.To subscribe to PRIMA Markets/Inperpetuum’s suite of full monthly reports on investment strategy in the renewable age, contact Fiona.ribbins@prima-markets.com or jason@inperpetuum.comPRIMA Markets is an award-winning research and benchmarking firm specialising in the transition to a decarbonised energy economy through its international coverage of renewables, energy and agriculturals. For more information on PRIMA’s suite of reports and data mapping the emergence of this multi-billion dollar sector.In Perpetuum is an expert service provider delivering Bio Energy Cluster investment portfolios around the Bio Power, Heat, Fuels and Chemicals markets globally. In Perpetuum provides both a development engine and a marketplace for the Bio Mass, Fuel or Chemical outputs. We help investors and clients with projects and products that deliver measurable sustainable benefits. This means they have a positive and provable local and/or global effect on society and the environment, coupled with investor returns.



