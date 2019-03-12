Seven Circles Designs Announces the Upcoming Release of their Signature Jewelry Collection, Stones of Eternity

The Stones of Eternity collection celebrates the infinite possibilities we can each create in our lives.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven Circles Designs is Pleased to Announce the Upcoming Release of their Signature Jewelry Collection, Stones of Eternity, on March 20, 2019Jewelry designer and artisan Melissa Scott, owner of the Cleveland, Ohio jewelry company, SEVEN CIRCLES DESIGNS, today announces the launch of her new signature collection, Stones of Eternity. This cohesive collection of stone and copper jewelry is comprised of necklaces, earrings and rings, made for women looking to feel empowered, and will be available exclusively in the Seven Circles Designs online shop on March 20, 2019.The Stones of Eternity collection celebrates the infinite possibilities we can each create in our lives. This new jewelry collection by Seven Circles Designs features beautiful handpicked gemstones electroformed in copper, artistically tied together with the infinity symbol, which can be visually described as the numerical symbol “8” lying on its side.The infinity symbol, a shape that can be drawn in one continuous movement, was the inspiration behind the designer’s concept for the Stones of Eternity collection. The significance of the infinity symbol is the way it is formed into an endless double loop, with no beginning or end, representing the idea of infinite possibilities, transcending all limitations.Melissa Scott, owner of Seven Circles Designs, states, "My Stones of Eternity collection combines the earthy feel of antique copper with the natural beauty of gemstones, which lends to an enchanting yet grounding feeling.”Having poured her heart and soul into the design and creation of the Stones of Eternity collection, Ms. Scott is thrilled to release her first cohesive “signature” collection of jewelry for the world to enjoy.Stones of Eternity pieces are handmade and designed to be worn during any season and for all occasions. Whether out on the town for a luxurious dinner or just on a lunch break, the wearer of a piece of jewelry from the Stones of Eternity collection will feel empowered wherever she goes.Seven Circles Designs has recently undergone a brand redesign and now has a new logo which visually conveys the enchantment that a fine piece of jewelry can cast upon its wearer and the aura she gives off through her own subtle or vibrant personality.Jewelry designer Melissa Scott began her jewelry making ventures with resin jewelry and has since learned many different techniques that she skillfully incorporates into her designs. Having always been inspired by the beauty of nature, she creates jewelry infused with natural earth elements in reverence and awe of Mother Earth. Her jewelry features vibrant gemstones and a variety of pressed flowers and leaves. Creating jewelry that is inspired by nature is Melissa Scott’s contribution to keep that sacred connection to nature alive and to remind us to find time to celebrate and appreciate the earth and everything she provides for us.The Stones of Eternity collection will be available March 20, 2019 exclusively in the Seven Circles Designs online shop at http://sevencirclesdesigns.etsy.com For more information about the Stones of Eternity Collection or to contact Seven Circles Designs owner Melissa Scott, please email melissa@sevencirclesdesigns.com



