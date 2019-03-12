Global Enzymes Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis - Forecasts to 2026 || [USD Million, Kilotons]
BASF, Royal DSM, Lumis Biotech, Advanced Enzymes, Chr. Hansen,Enzyme Innovation, AB Enzymes, and Novozymes are some of the key palyers profiled in the report.
Report Title:
Global Enzymes Market Size, Share, Analysis- Forecasts to 2026 [USD Million, Kilotons]
By Product (Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases, Carbohydrases, Phytases, Catalases, Others),
By Application (Processed Food, Bakery, Confectionaries, Dairy),
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central Latin America, Middle East & Africa);
By Country (U.S., Canada, France, Italy, Germany, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Austria, Sweden, China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, South Africa),
End-Use Landscape, Vendor Landscape, Company Market Share & Competitor Analysis
Global Enzymes Market, By Product:
Lipases
Lipases
Proteases
Proteases
Polymerases & Nucleases
Polymerases & Nucleases
Phytases
Phytases
Carbohydrases
Carbohydrases
5.1.1 Xylanases
Xylanases
5.1.2 Cellulases
Cellulases
5.1.3 Pectinases
Pectinases
5.1.4 Lactases
Lactases
5.1.5 Amylases
Amylases
Catalases
Catalases
7. Others
Others
Global Enzymes Market, By Application:
Processed Food
Processed Food
Dairy
Dairy
Bakery
Bakery
Confectionaries
Confectionaries
Food & Beverage
Food & Beverage
Global Enzymes Market, By Region
North America
North America
North America: Enzymes market, By Application, 2016-2026 (USD MN) (Kilotons)
Europe
Europe
Europe: Enzymes market, By Application, 2016-2026 (USD MN) (Kilotons)
Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific: Enzymes market, Application, 2016-2026 (USD MN) (Kilotons)
Latin America
Latin America
Latin America: Enzymes market, By Application, 2016-2026 (USD MN) (Kilotons)
Middle East & Africa
Middle East & Africa
Middle East & Africa: Enzymes market, Application, 2016-2026 (USD MN) (Kilotons)
Global Enzymes Market, By Country
U.S.
U.S.
Canada
Canada
Mexico
Mexico
Germany
Germany
UK
UK
France
France
Italy
Italy
Spain
Spain
India
India
China
China
Japan
Japan
Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia
UAE
UAE
Australia
Australia
South Korea
South Korea
Brazil
Brazil
Austria
Austria
Poland
Poland
Sweden
Sweden
Russia
Russia
Kuwait
Kuwait
Egypt
Egypt
Thailand
Thailand
Indonesia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Malaysia
Argentina
Argentina
Company Profiles: Enzymes Market
The major companies profiled in the Enzymes Market include BASF, Royal DSM, Lumis Biotech, Codexis, Enmex, Danisco A/S, Speciality Enzymes and Probiotics, Advanced Enzymes, Chr. Hansen, Aumgene Biosciences, Hayashibira, Enzyme Innovation, AB Enzymes, Novozymes, Amano Enzyme, Aum Enzyme, National Enzyme Company, Lonza Group, Novus International, Roche, Enzymatic Deinking Technologies LLC, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Caprienzymes, Direvo Biotech AG, BioResource International, PAC Bio Fungbact. The Companies are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to enhance their competitive position.
