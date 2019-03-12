There were 596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 152,289 in the last 365 days.

East Coast Datacom, Inc. announces Portable Network Emulator for 1G and 10G Testing

Portable Delay Simulator for 1/10G Impairment Testing

Line Rate Packet Performance using COTS Hardware

ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Coast Datacom (ECD), Inc., a leading manufacturer of network emulators announces the PDS-1/10G Portable Delay Simulator. The PDS-1/10G product allows network impairments at link rates up to 10GbE.

Company President Richard Barger was quoted, “The advent of new INTEL© XEON E-2100 multicore processors and utilizing the fast I/O Netmap framework we can for the first time obtain the throughput performance of an FPGA design with affordable COTS hardware. This technology has allowed East Coast Datacom, Inc. to design a COTS based Network Emulator with line rate performance at a cost point well below FPGA based systems. The use of the Intel XEON processor allows far greater flexibility for add-on network impairment functions such as jitter, than a FPGA based system.”

The PDS-1/10G product is targeted towards emulating real network conditions to easily identify issues impacting application performance. The product is small enough to sit on a desktop or portable in a lab top case.

