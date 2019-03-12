East Coast Datacom, Inc. announces Portable Network Emulator for 1G and 10G Testing

Portable Delay Simulator for 1/10G Impairment Testing

Line Rate Packet Performance using COTS Hardware

ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- East Coast Datacom (ECD), Inc., a leading manufacturer of network emulators announces the PDS-1/10G Portable Delay Simulator. The PDS-1/10G product allows network impairments at link rates up to 10GbE.Company President Richard Barger was quoted, “The advent of new INTEL© XEON E-2100 multicore processors and utilizing the fast I/O Netmap framework we can for the first time obtain the throughput performance of an FPGA design with affordable COTS hardware. This technology has allowed East Coast Datacom, Inc. to design a COTS based Network Emulator with line rate performance at a cost point well below FPGA based systems. The use of the Intel XEON processor allows far greater flexibility for add-on network impairment functions such as jitter , than a FPGA based system.”The PDS-1/10G product is targeted towards emulating real network conditions to easily identify issues impacting application performance. The product is small enough to sit on a desktop or portable in a lab top case.

Network Jitter Emulation or Packet Delay Variance



