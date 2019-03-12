Global PC Gaming Accessories Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

PC Gaming Accessories Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PC Gaming accessories are hardware devices, such as mice, keyboards, headsets, surfaces and controllers, used to play games in conjunction.

PC Gaming accessories are hardware devices, such as mice, keyboards, headsets, surfaces and controllers, used to play games in conjunction.

Much of the revenue growth comes from demanding hard-core gamers. As video games get more complex and competitive, the most dedicated players are looking for any edge they can get—like golfers looking for the longest hitting driver.

Razer is the world leading player in global PC Gaming Peripherals market with the market share of 12.83%, in terms of revenue, and followed by Logitech G (ASTRO), Turtle Beach, Corsair and Sennheiser.

The global PC Gaming Accessories market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PC Gaming Accessories volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PC Gaming Accessories market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Razer

Logitech G (ASTRO)

Turtle Beach

Corsair

Sennheiser

Plantronics

SteelSeries

Mad Catz

ROCCAT

QPAD

Thrustmaster

HyperX

Tt eSPORTS

Cooler Master

ZOWIE

Sharkoon

Trust

Segment by Type

Headsets

Mice

Keyboards

Surfaces

Controllers

Segment by Application

Distribution Channels

Third-Party Retail Channels

Direct Channels

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 PC Gaming Accessories Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PC Gaming Accessories

1.2 PC Gaming Accessories Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PC Gaming Accessories Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Headsets

1.2.3 Mice

1.2.4 Keyboards

1.2.5 Surfaces

1.2.6 Controllers

1.3 PC Gaming Accessories Segment by Application

1.3.1 PC Gaming Accessories Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Distribution Channels

1.3.3 Third-Party Retail Channels

1.3.4 Direct Channels

1.3 Global PC Gaming Accessories Market by Region

1.3.1 Global PC Gaming Accessories Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global PC Gaming Accessories Market Size

1.4.1 Global PC Gaming Accessories Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global PC Gaming Accessories Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PC Gaming Accessories Business

7.1 Razer

7.1.1 Razer PC Gaming Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 PC Gaming Accessories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Razer PC Gaming Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Logitech G (ASTRO)

7.2.1 Logitech G (ASTRO) PC Gaming Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 PC Gaming Accessories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Logitech G (ASTRO) PC Gaming Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Turtle Beach

7.3.1 Turtle Beach PC Gaming Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 PC Gaming Accessories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Turtle Beach PC Gaming Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Corsair

7.4.1 Corsair PC Gaming Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 PC Gaming Accessories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Corsair PC Gaming Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sennheiser

7.5.1 Sennheiser PC Gaming Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 PC Gaming Accessories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sennheiser PC Gaming Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Plantronics

7.6.1 Plantronics PC Gaming Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 PC Gaming Accessories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Plantronics PC Gaming Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 SteelSeries

7.7.1 SteelSeries PC Gaming Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 PC Gaming Accessories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 SteelSeries PC Gaming Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Mad Catz

7.8.1 Mad Catz PC Gaming Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 PC Gaming Accessories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Mad Catz PC Gaming Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 ROCCAT

7.9.1 ROCCAT PC Gaming Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 PC Gaming Accessories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 ROCCAT PC Gaming Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 QPAD

7.10.1 QPAD PC Gaming Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 PC Gaming Accessories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 QPAD PC Gaming Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….



