Global Functional Beverages Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

The Global Functional Beverages Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017.

Research at DMI pegged the market forecast valuation at USD xx million by 2025. It estimated the Functional Beverages market size to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025)

GROWTH FACTORS FOR FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES MARKET:

The outburst of lifestyle diseases and an increase in health consciousness are some factors elevating the demand for functional beverages.

They usually convey health benefits using ingredients like herbs, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, or new raw fruit or vegetables.

Functional Beverages include sports and performance drinks, energy drinks, ready to drink (RTD) teas, enhanced fruit drinks, soy beverages, and enhanced water.

Energy drinks and sports drinks occupy approximately XX% and XX% of the functional beverages market share respectively.

MARKET OUTLOOK:

The Global Functional Beverages Market report is segmented based on:

Beverage into Energy Drinks, Sports Drink, Enhanced Water, Nutraceutical Drinks, Based Drinks, Enhanced Fruit Drinks, and Others.

Distributional Channel into Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Speciality Stores, and Others.

Region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and other.

North America leads the functional beverages market, as it is introducing innovative drinks and packaging suitable for all age groups.

FEATURES OF THIS REPORT:

The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

It profiles companies which occupy majority stake in functional beverages market share:

Abbott Nutrition and inc, Arla foods, Cloud 9, Coca-cola Co, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, GlaxoSmithKline consumer healthcare ltd, Kraft Foods, Mondelez International Inc, Monster Beverage Corporation, National Beverage Corp, Nestle, Pepsico Inc, Redbull GmBH, Suntory holdings ltd., and Tata Global Beverages.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THIS REPORT:

Professionals purchasing a DMI report on global functional beverages market will be able to do the following:

Visualize the composition of the Functional Beverages market across each indication, regarding type and applications, highlighting the critical commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the market – level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for critical Functional Beverages products of all major market players.

PROFESSIONALS WHO CAN DERIVE MAXIMUM BENEFITS OUT OF THIS REPORT:

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Table of Contents

1. METHODOLOGY AND SCOPE

1.1. Research methodology

1.2 Scope of the Report

2. INDUSTRY TRENDS

2.1 Headlines

2.2 Key Trends & Developments

3. MARKET OUTLOOK

3.1 Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2 Porter 5 Forces

3.3 Patent Analysis

4. PRODUCT-BASED ANALYSIS

4.1 By Beverages

4.1.1 Energy Drinks

4.1.2 Sports Drink

4.1.3 Enhanced Water

4.1.4 Nutraceutical Drinks

4.1.5 Dairy-Based Drinks

4.1.6 Enhanced Fruit Drinks

4.1.7 Others

4.2 By Distributional Channel

4.2.1 Convenience Stores

4.2.2 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

4.2.3 Online Stores

4.2.4 Speciality Stores

4.2.5 Others

5. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

5.1 Global Functional Beverages Market- Geographic Overview (Share of the regions)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 The USA

5.2.2 Canada

5.2.3 Mexico

5.2.4 Others

5.3 South America

5.3.1 Brazil

5.3.2 Argentina

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Europe

5.4.1 Germany

5.4.2 The United Kingdom

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Others

5.5 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1 China

5.5.2 India

5.5.3 Japan

5.5.4 Australia

5.5.5 Others

5.6 RoW

6. COMPETITIVE TRENDS

6.1 Global Functional Beverages Market Share Analysis

6.2 Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

6.3 Product Benchmarking

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 Abbott Nutrition and inc

7.2 Arla foods

7.3 Cloud 9

7.4 Coca-cola Co

7.5 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

7.6 GlaxoSmithKline consumer healthcare ltd

7.7 Kraft foods

7.8 Mondelez International Inc

7.9 Monster Beverage Corporation

7.10 National Beverage Corp

7.11 Nestle

7.12 Pepsico Inc

7.13 Redbull GmBH

7.14 Suntory holdings ltd.

7.15 Tata Global Beverages

8. Appendix

8.1 Sources

8.2 List of Tables

8.3 Expert Panel Validation

8.4 Disclaimer

8.5 Contact Us

