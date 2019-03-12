Global Petcoke Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Petcoke Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Petroleum coke, or petcoke, is a by-product from the refining of crude oil. It consists mostly of carbon, with variable amounts of sulfurs and heavy metals. It has many industrial uses, including the production of batteries, steel, and aluminum. Lower grade petcoke, which contains higher concentrations of sulfur, is used as fuel in coal-fired power plants and cement kilns.

The Global Petcoke Market was worth USD XX billion in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Global Petcoke Market – Market Dynamics

Major driver of the petcoke is increasing use of gasification process. Gasification of petcoke is a favourable technique since it can capture most of the energy content and is environmental friendly. However, petcoke gasifiers are large and entail a heavy capex.

There is another advantage in using petcoke in cement kilns. As petcoke has zero ash content, cement firms can use low-grade limestone. This is a big advantage as almost 60% of India’s limestone reserves is a low grade in nature and cannot be used if coal (that has significant ash content) is used as fuel.

However, stringent environmental regulations towards the use of petroleum coke due to its high sulfur content is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Petcoke Market – Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of the product type, the global petcoke market is bifurcated into calcined coke and fuel grade coke. Of these The fuel grade coke is expected to contribute to the growth of the global petcoke market owing to a rise in import value.

Also, Calcined coke finds application in aluminum, paints and colorings, steel and fertilizer industries in the production of titanium dioxide.

Global Petcoke Market – Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the Global Petcoke Market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Among all the regions, Asia Pacific dominates the petcoke market in terms of demand and is the largest importer of petcoke. Most of the petcoke in countries such as China and India is used in power plants for generating electricity and in cement kilns due to rapid industrialization.

Europe is another lucrative market for petcoke owing to rising demand for electricity in the region. Many crude oil company in Europe had delayed the cooking units to produce petcoke locally.

Global Petcoke Market – Competitive Analysis

Major companies have adopted the agreement, product launch, expansion, and merger to sustain the intense competition in this market. The key players profiled in the report include Essar Oil, Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Adani Group, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL), Reliance Industries, Oxbow Corporation, Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd, Repsol, and Trammo, Inc.

The other market players (not profiled in report) in the value chain include Suncor Energy Inc., Phillips 66 Company, Aminco Resources LLC, Nippon Coke & Engineering. Co., Ltd., Petroleum Coke Industries Company, Renelux Cyprus Ltd., TCP Petcoke Corporation, Graphite India Limited, and Capex Industries.

