Global Fungicides Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Fungicides Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fungicides Market:

Executive Summary

The Global Fungicides market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

An outburst of various diseases in the crops which is having a significant impact on both production and quality is necessitating the use of fertilizers. Fungal infection is one of the topmost causes of crop diseases worldwide. Fungicides are used for both prevention and control of fungal diseases that are affecting crops and its yield. Fungicides are the chemical compounds used to destroy the fungi that inhibit the growth of crops.

Fungicides take a considerable portion in the global pesticides market with a market share of approximately 27%. The fungicides are further classified into Benzimidazoles, Chloronitriles, Dithiocarbamates, Phenylamides, Strobilurins, Triazoles, and others.

Stringent regulations on the use of synthetic fungicides are restraining the global sales of the fungicides. A few such Government regulations are listed below.

Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA).

Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA).

Food Quality Protection Act of 1996 (FQPA).

Pesticide Registration Improvement Act (PRIA).

Endangered Species Act (ESA).

The hazardous effect of inorganic fungicides on the environment is also having an impact on the sales, as the governments and environmental organizations are running various campaigns to educate farmers about its effects and correct use of fungicide.

However, Bio-based Fungicides are neutralizing the deficiency in the overall market share caused due to the above restraint. As the health and environmental concerns associated with the use of synthetic fungicides increasing farmers tend to show interest towards the bio-based fungicides thereby shifting from inorganic to organic fungicides. In addition, the increasing demand for modern techniques in farming and other varieties of agricultural products to increase the productivity of crop will have a positive impact on the overall market.

All these factors help the overall fungicide market to maintain its global position.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Fungicides Market is segmented by origins such as Synthetic Fungicides and Bio-Fungicides. Further, the market is segmented based on the Mode of Application such as Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Post-Harvest and Seed Treatment. In addition, the market is also classified based on forms such as Liquid, Water Dispersable Granule, and Wettable Powder. In Addition, the market is classified based on a product such as Benzimidazoles, Chloronitriles, Dithiocarbamates, Phenylamides, Strobilurins, Triazoles, and others. The market is further classified by crops, such as Grains & Cereals, Oil crops & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Tur & Ornamental and others. The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes BASF SE, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Bayer CropScience AG, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Monsanto Company, Nufarm Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Syngenta AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Platform Speciality Products Corporation, and Bioworks Inc.

Why purchase a report?

• Visualize the composition of the Fungicides market across each indication, in terms of type and applications, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in Fungicides by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Fungicides market – level 4/5 segmentation

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

• Product mapping in excel for the key Fungicides products of all major market players

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791449-global-fungicides-market-size-trends-competitive-analysis-market

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Global Fungicides Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Scope of the Report

Chapter 2 Global Fungicides– Headlines & Trends

2.1 Headlines

2.2 Key Trends & Developments

Chapter 3 Global Fungicides – Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2 Porter 5 Forces

3.3 Import & Export Analysis

3.4 Regulatory Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Fungicides- product Analysis

4.1 By Origin

4.1.1 Bio-Fungicides

4.1.2 Synthetic Fungicides

4.2 By Mode of Application

4.2.1 Foliar Spray

4.2.2 Post-Harvest

4.2.3 Seed Treatment

4.2.4 Soil Treatment

4.3 By Form

4.3.1 Liquid

4.3.2 Water Dispersable Granule

4.3.3 Wettable Powder

4.4 By Product

4.4.1 Benzimidazoles

4.4.2 Chloronitriles

4.4.3 Dithiocarbamates

4.4.4 Phenylamides

4.4.5 Strobilurins

4.4.6 Triazoles

4.4.7 Others

Chapter 5 Global Fungicides- By Crops

5.1 Fungicides-Crops Overview (Share of the application/end-user)

5.2 Turf & Ornamental

5.3 Fruits & Vegetables

5.4 Oil crops & Pulses

5.5 Grains & Cereals

5.6 Others

Chapter 6 Global Fungicides- Geographical Analysis

6.1 Fungicides- Geographic Overview (Share of the regions)

6.2 North America

6.2.1 The USA

6.2.2 Canada

6.2.3 Mexico

6.2.4 Others

6.3 South America

6.3.1 Brazil

6.3.2 Argentina

6.3.3 Others

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Germany

6.4.2 The United Kingdom

6.4.3 France

6.4.4 Others

6.5 Asia-Pacific

6.5.1 China

6.5.2 India

6.5.3 Japan

6.5.4 Australia

6.5.5 Others

6.6 RoW

Chapter 7 Global Fungicides- Competitive Landscape

7.1 Market Share Analysis

7.2 Price Trend Analysis

7.3 Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

7.4 Product Benchmarking

Chapter 8 Global Fungicides- Company Profiles

8.1 BASF SE

8.2 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

8.3 Bayer CropScience AG

8.4 E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

8.5 FMC Corporation

8.6 Monsanto Company

8.7 Nufarm Limited

8.8 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

8.9 Syngenta AG

8.10 The DOW Chemical Company

8.11 Platform Speciality Products Corporation

8.12 Bioworks Inc

Chapter 9 Global Fungicides- Appendix

9.1 Sources

9.2 Analysis Supporting Database

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3791449-global-fungicides-market-size-trends-competitive-analysis-market



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.