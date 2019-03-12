Bone Cancer 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2022
This report analyzes the bone cancer market by types (multiple myeloma, osteosarcoma, chondrosarcoma, Ewing’s sarcoma and others), by treatment (chemotherapy, radiation therapy, cryosurgery, surgical treatments and others) by end users (hospital, clinic, cancer care centers and others); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in bone cancer market include:
• AstraZeneca plc
• Amgen, Inc.
• Actavis plc
• Bristol-Myers Squibb
• Celgene Corporation
• Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Novartis International AG
• Pfizer Inc.
• Sanofi S.A.
• Others
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Western Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Asia-Pacific
Asia
China
Japan
India
Republic of Korea
Rest of Asia
Pacific
Middle East and Africa
On the basis of types, the bone cancer market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Multiple myeloma
• Osteosarcoma
• Chondrosarcoma
• Ewing’s sarcoma
• Others
On the basis of treatment, the bone cancer market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Chemotherapy
• Radiation therapy
• Cryosurgery
• Surgical treatments
• Others
On the basis of end users, the bone cancer market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Hospital
• Clinic
• Cancer care centers
• Others
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Report Prologue
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objective
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
2.3 Market Structure
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
3.5 Forecast Model
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges
5 Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Value/Supply Chain Analysis
5.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
6 Global Bone Cancer Market, By Types (USD Million)
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Historical Market Growth
6.3 Market Size By Types
6.3.1 Multiple Myeloma
6.3.2 Osteosarcoma
6.3.3 Chondrosarcoma
6.3.4 Ewing’s Sarcoma
6.3.5 Others
6.3.6 Others
7 Global Bone Cancer Market, By Treatment Types (USD Million)
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Historical Market Growth
7.3 Market Size By Treatment Types
7.3.1 Surgery
7.3.2 Chemotherapy
7.3.3 Radiation Therapy
7.3.4 Cryosurgery
7.3.5 Drugs
7.3.5.1 Cisplatin
7.3.5.2 Doxorubicin
7.3.5.3 Ifosfamide
7.3.5.4 Methotrexate
7.3.5.5 Others
Continued……
