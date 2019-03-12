Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Gas Turbines Industry 2019 Analysis and Forecast to 2025 Market Research Report

Gas Turbine is a continuous flow of high speed rotating Gas as working medium to drive the impeller and the fuel energy into useful work of internal combustion power machinery, is a kind of rotating impeller type heat engine. 
Thereasing demand for natural gas-fired power plants, rising demand for electricity, reduction in emissions of carbon dioxide, and availability of efficient power technology are driving the gas turbines market.

The global Gas Turbines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. 
This report focuses on Gas Turbines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gas Turbines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. 
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: 
BHEL 
Centrax 
Vericor Power 
Zorya 
Ansaldo 
GE 
Harbin Electric 
Kawasaki Heavy Industries 
MAN Diesel 
MHPS 
OPRA 
Siemens 
Solar Turbines

 

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan

Segment by Type 
1 - 60 MW 
61 -180 MW 
More than 180 MW

Segment by Application 
Power Plants 
Ship 
Other

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Gas Turbines Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gas Turbines 
1.2 Gas Turbines Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Gas Turbines Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 1 - 60 MW 
1.2.3 61 -180 MW 
1.2.4 More than 180 MW 
1.3 Gas Turbines Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Gas Turbines Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Power Plants 
1.3.3 Ship 
1.3.4 Other 
1.4 Global Gas Turbines Market by Region 
1.4.1 Global Gas Turbines Market Size Region 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.5 Global Gas Turbines Market Size 
1.5.1 Global Gas Turbines Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Gas Turbines Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Gas Turbines Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global Gas Turbines Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.2 Global Gas Turbines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.3 Global Gas Turbines Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.4 Manufacturers Gas Turbines Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 
2.5 Gas Turbines Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 Gas Turbines Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 Gas Turbines Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gas Turbines Business 
7.1 BHEL 
7.1.1 BHEL Gas Turbines Production Sites and Area Served 
7.1.2 Gas Turbines Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.1.3 BHEL Gas Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.2 Centrax 
7.2.1 Centrax Gas Turbines Production Sites and Area Served 
7.2.2 Gas Turbines Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.2.3 Centrax Gas Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.3 Vericor Power 
7.3.1 Vericor Power Gas Turbines Production Sites and Area Served 
7.3.2 Gas Turbines Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.3.3 Vericor Power Gas Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.4 Zorya 
7.4.1 Zorya Gas Turbines Production Sites and Area Served 
7.4.2 Gas Turbines Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.4.3 Zorya Gas Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.5 Ansaldo 
7.5.1 Ansaldo Gas Turbines Production Sites and Area Served 
7.5.2 Gas Turbines Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.5.3 Ansaldo Gas Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 

 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

