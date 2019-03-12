Fertility Testing Devices Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Fertility Testing Devices Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Fertility Testing Devices Market

Fertility testing is the process in which the fertility of an individula is been assessed. These tests can be performed for general or to find out the fertile window. Fertility of an individual can be affected due to health condition, which can include over weight, stress, anxiety and etc.,

According to the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), the ratio for male and female infertility are 1/3rd of infertility cases are due to female factor infertility and one-third are due to male factor infertility, and the other part can be an unexplained infertility or can be from either sides of the gender.

The global fertility testing devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach market value of USD XXXX million by 2026.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3792043-global-fertility-testing-devices-market-2019-2026

Global Fertility Testing Devices Market 2017-2026, in USD Million

2017 14,362

2018 15,242

2019 16,274

2026 27,650

Market Drivers:

Increase in infertility rate and obesity among the population of developed and emerging countries play a vital role in market growth over the forecast period.

Infertility among women can be an age-related issue. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average number of births in the U.S. had dropped by 2% from 2016 to 2017, i.e. 60.2 births per 1,000 women aging 15 to 44 years. Women aged above 35 years are susceptible to fertility complications. The number of cases related to fertility issues is on the rise as a result of increase in the average age of pregnancies. Most women worldwide are prioritizing their careers, resulting in delayed marriages and pregnancies. In 2012, CDC estimated that worldwide the percentage of first births in women aged 30 or above increased from 5% in 1975 to 26% in 2010. Since 1970, the verage age of first births in the US increased from 21 to 25 years due to a rise in the number of first births among women aged 35 years and above. Globally, women aged above 35 years have an infertility rate of over 35%. About 20% of women aged between 35 and 44 years undergo fertility services to increase their chances of pregnancy.

Additionally, WHO's 2015 statistics estimated that, in 2014, about 600 million people were obese, and the global incidence of obesity increased almost two-folds during 1980- 2014. It also estimated that about 13% of the adult population worldwide suffered from obesity-related issues. In 2012, the Trust for America's Health estimated that the rate of obesity among Americans, both males and females, more than doubled since 1980, accounting for 35% of the adult population. The organization also estimated that, by 2030, about 44% of the adult population, i.e., 50 million adults in the U.S., are likely to be obese, concerning higher chances of fertility issues.

Market Restraints:

The market is hugely dependent on the monitoring devices and the test kits, however, lack of regulation guidelines, malfunctioning of the devices and also the price fluctuations are the major concern for the fertility testing devices market.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

On the basis of product type, fertility monitors hold the major market share and are expected to grow over the forecast period.

The fertility monitors are an electronic device which works on the basis of multiple technologies to assess the fertility. These devices analyze hormonal changes in the body particularly in urine, basal body temperature, electrical resistance of saliva and vaginal fluids etc., These devices can be used to assess the pregnancy achievement. There are multiple companies though not being the tier I companies have their product in the market and the customer acceptance is high due to their functionality pros and compact size. A major few fertility monitors are Clearblue, Lady-Comp, Daysy, Ovacue, iFertracker etc.

By geography

North America dominates the global fertility testing devices market in 2018. The prevalence of infertility and associated disorders, such as obesity, are on the rise.

In 2013, the CDC estimated that 6% of married women in the US, aged between 15 and 44 years, had issues with infertility.

The ASRM reports that male infertility accounts for one-third of all infertility cases in the US. According to the CDC data, 2016, Fertility Clinic Success Rates Report, there were 263,577 Assisted Reproductive Technology cycles performed at 463 reporting clinics in the United States during 2016, resulting in 65,996 live births (deliveries of one or more living infants) and 76,930 live born infants. Of the 263,577 ART cycles performed in 2016, 65,840 were banking cycles in which the intent of the ART cycle was to freeze all resulting eggs or embryos for future ART cycles and for which we would not expect a resulting pregnancy or birth.

Followed by, Asia Pacific is the next most dominant market for fertility testing devices market with high CAGR over the forecast period. Such increase in market is attracted by increase awareness at the young age summed up by improving healthcare infrastructure, increased adoption of high-end technologies, and less-regulated healthcare system.

Market share of Global Fertility Testing Devices Market by Region, 2018

North America 38.32%

Asia Pacific 27.71%

Europe 23.03%

South America 6.24%

ROW 4.70%

Target Audience

• Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

• Product Suppliers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturer

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3792043-global-fertility-testing-devices-market-2019-2026

Table of Contents

1. GLOBAL FERTILITY TESTING DEVICES MARKET-SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

2. GLOBAL FERTILITY TESTING DEVICES MARKET - KEY TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENTS

3. INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

4. GLOBAL FERTILITY TESTING DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

5. GLOBAL FERTILITY TESTING DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

6. GLOBAL FERTILITY TESTING DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

7. GLOBAL FERTILITY TESTING DEVICES MARKET – BY GEOGRAPHY

8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9. COMPANY PROFILES

10. APPENDIX

cONTINUED....





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.