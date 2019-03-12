Digital Wound Care Management Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Digital Wound Care Management Market

Global digital wound care management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach market value of USD XXX million by 2026.

Digital wound measurement devices enable monitoring of wounds, such as chronic and diabetic wounds, which if not treated on time, takes prolong time to treat, and can lead to severe infections and eventually may lead to amputations. With inadequate wound care resulting in various debilitating healthcare-associated infections and adding to the cost burden of patients, digital wound measurement devices enable the imaging, measurement, and documenting of wounds by providing assessment of a wound in 3D with integration of EMR software. In turn letting appropriate drug doses to be delivered to speed up the healing process.

Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of chronic wounds, technological advancements, number of surgeries, increasing patient awareness, health care expenditure and rising geriatric population drive the overall need for treatment of complex wounds are major factors driving the market.

Chronic wounds are a critical global issue believed to affect as much as two per cent of the population in developed countries, a number likely to increase as over aging, and conditions such as diabetes where the wounds lead to prolonged healing, become more prevalent. According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, 2017, chronic wounds affect 6.5 million people in the U.S. and the numbers will likely increase. In 2017, an issued paper: chronic wounds in Australia, estimated the direct health care costs an average of US$2.85 billion a year for chronic wounds , which equates to approximately 2% of Australian national health care expenditure.

Market Segmentation

The global digital wound care management market, by wound type is sub-segmented into a diabetic ulcer, chronic wounds, burns, incisional, and traumatic wounds. Of which chronic wounds and diabetic ulcers are highly lucrative segments with the rising of geriatric population and diabetic patients. For instance, according to the Intermountain Healthcare, 2017, 6.5 million people in the US suffer from chronic wounds and according to American Diabetes Association,2015, 30.3 million Americans, or 9.4% of the population, had diabetes and approximately 1.25 million American children and adults have type 1 diabetes. The global prevalence of diabetic foot ulcer is 6.3%, and the prevalence in North America is 13%, Asia is 5.5%, Europe is 5.1%, Africa is 7.2% and Oceania is 3%

In terms of end-user, the global digital wound care management market is sub-segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. In 2017 the hospitals & clinics segment held major share of the global market. The development of this segment can be credited to the accessibility to various better healthcare services, availability of different devices with advanced technology and tie-ups with health care companies. Due to rise in geriatric population and increasing health care infrastructure, in the others section, the home health care section is extending at a high rate, especially in developed economies. Moreover, rise in demand for advanced and cutting edge wound care management in home care settings for geriatric patients will also drive the segment.

Competitive Landscape

New product launchs and expansion of product site and murgers are some of the key strategies adopted by the leading players to improve their market presence in the global digital wound care management market.

In April 2018, New Zealand based company, Aranz Medical Ltd., launched two new Silhouette which are image capturing produces.

In June 2018, KCI, an Acelity Company announced the launch of Nurse2Nurse (N2N) Mobile App for wound care nurses. The app allows interactions with clinicians and shares credible insights and information for better patient care.

In 2017, eKare Inc., a provider of digital wound management platform, partnered with Netherlands-based Woundworks. eKare Inc., developed the inSight 3D wound camera, which ensures a standardized and validated wound measurement in an easy to use application, and is used in post-acute and research institutions across the US.

Woundworks has an extensive European network and expertise developing and marketing products in the wound care space. This partnership jointly develop the European market to provide integrated wound care.

In Nov 2018, Swift Skin and Wound became the exclusive digital wound care management solution of choice for Maxwell Healthcare Associates’ (a post-acute operational, financial, technological and regulatory consulting firm) MHA home health clients.

