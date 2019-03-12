Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Body Cream Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

The global Body Cream market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Body Cream market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Body Cream in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Body Cream in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Body Cream market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Body Cream market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
L'OCCITANE 
everyBody Labo 
CLARINS 
Johnson & Johnson 
Unilever 
The Body Shop 
Alpha Hydrox 
Beiersdorf 
Soap & Glory 
Yumeijing 
NatureLab 
herbacin 
Galderma 
Pechoin

 

Market size by Product 
Moisturising 
Protective 
Repair 
Others 
Market size by End User 
Adult 
Children 
Baby

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 


The study objectives of this report are: 
To study and analyze the global Body Cream market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. 
To understand the structure of Body Cream market by identifying its various subsegments. 
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). 
Focuses on the key global Body Cream companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development. 
To project the value and sales volume of Body Cream submarkets, with respect to key regions. 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Body Cream Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Body Cream Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 Moisturising 
1.4.3 Protective 
1.4.4 Repair 
1.4.5 Others 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Body Cream Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Adult 
1.5.3 Children 
1.5.4 Baby 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Body Cream Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Body Cream Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global Body Cream Sales 2014-2025 
2.2 Body Cream Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Body Cream Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Body Cream Revenue by Regions

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 L'OCCITANE 
11.1.1 L'OCCITANE Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 L'OCCITANE Body Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 L'OCCITANE Body Cream Products Offered 
11.1.5 L'OCCITANE Recent Development 
11.2 everyBody Labo 
11.2.1 everyBody Labo Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 everyBody Labo Body Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 everyBody Labo Body Cream Products Offered 
11.2.5 everyBody Labo Recent Development 
11.3 CLARINS 
11.3.1 CLARINS Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Business Overview 
11.3.3 CLARINS Body Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.3.4 CLARINS Body Cream Products Offered 
11.3.5 CLARINS Recent Development 
11.4 Johnson & Johnson 
11.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Business Overview 
11.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Body Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.4.4 Johnson & Johnson Body Cream Products Offered 
11.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development 
11.5 Unilever 
11.5.1 Unilever Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Business Overview 
11.5.3 Unilever Body Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.5.4 Unilever Body Cream Products Offered 
11.5.5 Unilever Recent Development 

