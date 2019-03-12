Residential Real Estate 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025
Residential Real Estate – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025
PUNE, INDIA, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residential Real Estate Market 2019
Description:
Residential real estate is an area developed for people to live on.Residential real estate emerges when land sanctioned for residential use is purchased by someone, which becomes real property.
In 2018, the global Residential Real Estate market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Residential Real Estate status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Residential Real Estate development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
PulteHomes
Horton
Lennar
Evergrande
Vanke
Country Garden
Poly
SUNAC
LongFor
Greenland
R&F
CFLD
CR Land
Green Town
Agile
Wanda
Hongsin
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Low Block
Mansion
Datcha
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Home
Rent
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Residential Real Estate status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Residential Real Estate development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Residential Real Estate are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Residential Real Estate Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Low Block
1.4.3 Mansion
1.4.4 Datcha
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Residential Real Estate Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Home
1.5.3 Rent
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Residential Real Estate Market Size
2.2 Residential Real Estate Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Residential Real Estate Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Residential Real Estate Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 PulteHomes
12.1.1 PulteHomes Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Residential Real Estate Introduction
12.1.4 PulteHomes Revenue in Residential Real Estate Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 PulteHomes Recent Development
12.2 Horton
12.2.1 Horton Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Residential Real Estate Introduction
12.2.4 Horton Revenue in Residential Real Estate Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Horton Recent Development
12.3 Lennar
12.3.1 Lennar Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Residential Real Estate Introduction
12.3.4 Lennar Revenue in Residential Real Estate Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Lennar Recent Development
12.4 Evergrande
12.4.1 Evergrande Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Residential Real Estate Introduction
12.4.4 Evergrande Revenue in Residential Real Estate Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Evergrande Recent Development
12.5 Vanke
12.5.1 Vanke Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Residential Real Estate Introduction
12.5.4 Vanke Revenue in Residential Real Estate Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Vanke Recent Development
12.6 Country Garden
12.6.1 Country Garden Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Residential Real Estate Introduction
12.6.4 Country Garden Revenue in Residential Real Estate Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Country Garden Recent Development
12.7 Poly
12.7.1 Poly Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Residential Real Estate Introduction
12.7.4 Poly Revenue in Residential Real Estate Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Poly Recent Development
12.8 SUNAC
12.8.1 SUNAC Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Residential Real Estate Introduction
12.8.4 SUNAC Revenue in Residential Real Estate Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 SUNAC Recent Development
12.9 LongFor
12.9.1 LongFor Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Residential Real Estate Introduction
12.9.4 LongFor Revenue in Residential Real Estate Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 LongFor Recent Development
12.10 Greenland
12.10.1 Greenland Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Residential Real Estate Introduction
12.10.4 Greenland Revenue in Residential Real Estate Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Greenland Recent Development
12.11 R&F
12.12 CFLD
12.13 CR Land
12.14 Green Town
12.15 Agile
12.16 Wanda
12.17 Hongsin
