Biomedical Textiles Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global Biomedical Textiles Market

Description

Biomedical Textiles are used in hygiene, health and personal care, as well as in surgical applications. These products include: wipes, baby and adult diapers, adult sanitary and incontinence products, as well as, medical and surgical products, such as operating gowns, operating drapes, sterilization packs, dressings, sutures and orthopedic pads.

Scope of the Report:

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region, it occupies about 30.49% market share in 2017, North America is the second largest consumption region, it occupies about 29.23% market share in 2017, Middle East and Africa occupies least market share 7.08% market share.

The biomedical textiles can be divided into three kinds Non-woven Textile, Woven Textile and Knitted Textile; Non-woven Textile occupies largest market share and the market share is 60.5%.

The biomedical textiles can be widely used in Healthcare & Hygiene Products, Non-implantable Products and Implantable Products; Healthcare & Hygiene Products occupies largest market share and the market share is 44.6%.

This report focuses on the Biomedical Textiles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Medtronic (Covidien)

Johnson & Johnson

3M

BSN Medical

Smith & Nephew

Molnlycke

Medline

Dupont

Cardinal Health

B. Braun

Allmed Medical

Ahlstrom

Winner Medical

Lohmann & Rauscher

JianErKang

Hakuzo

KOB

TWE Group

Zhende Medical

Vilene

Medpride

Techtex

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Non-woven Textiles

Woven Textiles

Knitted Textiles

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Implantable Goods

Non-implantable Goods

Healthcare & Hygiene Products

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Biomedical Textiles Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Non-woven Textiles

1.2.2 Woven Textiles

1.2.3 Knitted Textiles

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Implantable Goods

1.3.2 Non-implantable Goods

1.3.3 Healthcare & Hygiene Products

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Medtronic (Covidien)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Biomedical Textiles Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Medtronic (Covidien) Biomedical Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Johnson & Johnson

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Biomedical Textiles Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Biomedical Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 3M

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Biomedical Textiles Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 3M Biomedical Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 BSN Medical

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Biomedical Textiles Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 BSN Medical Biomedical Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Smith & Nephew

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Biomedical Textiles Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Smith & Nephew Biomedical Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Molnlycke

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Biomedical Textiles Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Molnlycke Biomedical Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Medline

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Biomedical Textiles Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Medline Biomedical Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

