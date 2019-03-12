The New Gupta Program v5.0 is Set to Revolutionize the Way Conditions Such As ME/CFS, Fibromyalgia Are Treated

Thousands of people around the world have already gotten their lives back using this treatment, and on 13th Wed March Ashok will be live to answer questions.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM , March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Online Gupta Program v5.0 is Set to Revolutionise the Way Conditions Such As ME/CFS, Fibromyalgia, MCS, Anxiety & Adrenal Fatigue Are Treated WorldwideMany millions of people around the world suffer from illnesses such as ME, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Fibromyalgia, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Mold Illness, and many other related illnesses. To date, there has been little consensus on what causes these conditions, or on what the best course of treatment is for these diseases.Ashok Gupta personally suffered from ME/CFS when he was studying at Cambridge University, before completely curing himself of the condition; this led him on a life-long quest to help others recover from chronic and stress-related illnesses.After extensively studying the brain neurology of illness, he published several medical papers and set up and runs a global stress management clinic for over 15 years, which specializes in the treatment of illnesses such as ME, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome & Fibromyalgia and associated conditions, using novel brain retraining techniques.Ashok believes these are real physical conditions with real physical symptoms, but that they are caused by brain abnormalities which can be reversed.Thousands of people around the world have already gotten their lives back using this treatment, and on Wednesday 13th March 2019 Clinic Director Ashok Gupta will be hosting a live Facebook launch event, introducing the new series of the Gupta Program Brain Retraining™ v5.0 12-Week Group Coaching Webinar Sessions that start on Monday 18th March. These sessions provide an opportunity for patients to seek support, guidance and have their recovery questions answered by Ashok. They form part of the new and updated online program that is set to revolutionize the way chronic illness is treated for patients all across the globe.WHERE? The event will be streamed on https://www.facebook.com/guptaprogram/ HOW IT WORKS? The Gupta Program is a friendly easy-to-use online Brain Retraining course, for recovery from many chronic conditions. The web-based brain retraining program is drawn from different spheres of therapy, coaching and healing. It consists of many hours of in-depth videos, covering both brain retraining principles as well as holistic advice on diet, sleep, nutrition and pacing. The healing package also comprises of exercises, audios, and meditations, as well as supporting weekly webinars with Ashok for further support. Members are also invited to the Gupta Program Facebook healing community and are provided with access to trained Gupta Program Coaches.MEDICAL RESEARCH & ASHOK’S AMYGDALA & INSULA HYPOTHESIS Years of extensive research combined with the latest findings about “neuroplasticity”, lead Ashok to conclude that many chronic conditions, such as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) | M.E. | Fibromyalgia | Multiple Chemical Sensitivities | Electrical or Mold Sensitivities | Pain Syndromes | Anxiety/Panic | Adrenal Fatigue | Irritable Bowel Syndrome I Burnout | POTS and related conditions are neurological in nature, and may be caused by abnormalities in a brain structure called the ‘amygdala,’ and the ‘insula’, which can be reversed using revolutionary “brain retraining” techniques.The Conditions are what Ashok has dubbed as "Neuro-Immune Conditioned Syndromes (NICS)." He has spent the last twenty years researching and refining this explanation. It is based on his medical paper which was published in a peer-reviewed medical journal Medical Hypotheses in 2002. Ashok’s Amygdala & Insula Hypothesis proposes that the body and brain get trapped in a ‘vicious cycle’ that, once triggered by severe stressors in people with certain risk factors can perpetuate neurological overstimulation, physiological dysfunction, and many physical symptomsThe Gupta Program breaks this vicious cycle by applying techniques that encourage the amygdala, insula, prefrontal cortex and associated brain structures to discontinue the hypothesized overstimulation. This brain retraining program has inspiration drawn from many areas of coaching and therapy, including NLP, Meditation, Timeline Therapy, Breathwork, Parts therapy, Visualisation, Inner-Child work, and many more. These tools fit under the banner of "Amygdala and Insula Retraining", or AIR Techniques. The Gupta Program also encompasses the latest holistic advice on pacing, sleep and nutrition, tailored to the needs of the chronic illness community to provide a complete recovery package.You can find out more information at www.guptaprogram.com



