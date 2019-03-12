Global Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market
Executive Summary
Air Handling Unit (AHU) market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
The Players mentioned in our report
Daikin Industries
Flakt Woods
Trox
Broad Air Conditioning
Carrier
Century
Grundfos
Jhonson Controls
LG Air Conditioning
York
Trane
Global Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market: Product Segment Analysis
5,000-15,000 m3/h
>15,000 m3/h
Global Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market: Application Segment Analysis
Non-residential
Residential
Global Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
Table of Content-Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the Air Handling Unit (AHU) Industry
1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.1 Types of Air Handling Unit (AHU) industry
1.1.1.1 5,000-15,000 m3/h
1.1.1.2 >15,000 m3/h
1.2 Main Market Activities
1.3 Similar Industries
1.4 Industry at a Glance
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
2.1 Air Handling Unit (AHU) Markets by Regions
2.1.1 USA
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market Revenue (M USD) by Applications, Through 2024
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019
2.1.2 Europe
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market Revenue (M USD) by Applications, Through 2024
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019
2.1.3 China
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market Revenue (M USD) by Applications, Through 2024
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019
2.1.4 India
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market Revenue (M USD) by Applications, Through 2024
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019
2.1.5 Japan
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market Revenue (M USD) by Applications, Through 2024
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019
2.1.6 South East Asia
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market Revenue (M USD) by Applications, Through 2024
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019
2.2 World Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market by Types
5,000-15,000 m3/h
>15,000 m3/h
2.3 World Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market by Applications
Non-residential
Residential
2.4 World Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market Analysis
2.4.1 World Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
2.4.2 World Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019
2.4.3 World Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market Price Analysis 2014-2019
Chapter 3 World Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market share
3.1 Major Production Market share by Players
3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players
3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2019, Through 2024
3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2019, Through 2024
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis
4.2 Raw material Market Analysis
4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2014-2019
4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis
4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis
4.3 Production Process Analysis
4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks
4.5 End users Market Analysis
Continued….
