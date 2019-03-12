Eminent Indian Thinker Dr Jawahar Surisetti is keynote speaker at the prestigious IB Global Conference 2019 in HongKong

Dr Jawahar Surisetti , eminent thinker and futurist has been invited as one of the three keynote speakers at the prestigious IB Global Conference 2019

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious IB Global Confere keynote speaker at the IB Global Conference Hongkong this Marchnce 2019 is happening at Hong Kong this year from March 24 to March 26 at the Asia Expo . Eminent Psychologist and Educationist Dr Jawahar Surisetti has been invited to one of the three keynote speakers this year . He is going to share his ideas on Teaching to Generation Next on 26th March.

Touted to be the best educational conference in the world , this year it is a larger conference due to the IB completing its 50 years . This three day conference is attended by the who’s who of the world of education from across the world . Apart from Dr Jawahar Surisetti , the other two speakers are Jamie Chiu and Michael McQueen . Jamie Chiu is the founder of Brightly Project and recognised as a Forbes 30 under 30 for creating a video game that can recognise non obvious signs of depression . Michael McQueen is a trend forecaster and six time bestselling author with KPMG , Pepsi and Cisco as his clients . Both these speakers speak on 24th and 25th March respectively.

Dr Jawahar also known as the Think Professor worldwide for his Art of Thinking . He is an innovator and a TED Speaker and has been named as the Top 24 people to watch out for this year . His social enterprises like MyBeti for girl child education, Religion of Youth for young people of the world , Happea for happiness and peace in the world has been featured in the annual Sustainable Development Goals Report in 2018.



