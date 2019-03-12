Inmedix announces closing of seed financing round to develop immuno-autonomic diagnostics.

Addressing how stress impacts immune function to improve outcomes for patients with autoimmune diseases.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-based medtech/biotech Inmedix, Inc. today announced securing $1.5MM in seed round convertible notes to define how stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS), adversely impacts immune function in autoimmune disease. Inmedix continues to define immuno-autonomics through commercial development of medical-grade ANS testing with the goal to achieve superior clinical outcomes at reduced cost in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and multiple sclerosis (MS).

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimates that 23 million Americans have an autoimmune disease.1 For insurers, inflammatory autoimmune diseases are among the most expensive of all healthcare categories.2 In 2018, four of the top ten selling medications worldwide (#1: adalimumab, Humira®, AbbVie; #4: rituximab, Rituxan®, Biogen/Roche; #5: etanercept, Enbrel®, Amgen; #9 infliximab, Remicade®, Johnson & Johnson/Merck) were used for autoimmune diseases.3 And regrettably, disease control with current therapeutics occurs in less than half of all patients.

Immuno-autonomics is a relatively new medical concept related to how stress may adversely impact autoimmune disease severity and even onset. Stress supports fight-or-flight survival. In turn, survival not only activates cardiovascular responses to “outrun the tiger,” but also initiates a wide variety of immune activities potentially advantageous to survive invading pathogens in the near-term. Chronic activation of the fight-or-flight stress response, however, mediated through the ANS, is also hypothesized to be detrimental when one’s immune system is bent on destroying normal tissues, i.e. the autoimmune diseases.

“Inmedix is most grateful to our angel investors participating in this seed round,” said Andrew J. Holman, MD, local rheumatologist and Inmedix CEO & Co-founder. “With our elite Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) of leading international rheumatologists, we look forward to pressing ahead with cutting-edge research exploring how immuno-autonomic diagnostics and therapeutic strategies can support patients with autoimmune diseases.”

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd. are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix ANS Neuroscan™ is leading the development of applications of next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) as a potentially informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health and health economic tool in autoimmune disease. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and multiple sclerosis (MS) in adults, the company hopes to enhance current therapeutic outcomes through complimentary optimization of individual ANS profile.

