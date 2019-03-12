Release of EdgeClip Makes Ipe Clips Thing of The Past

You want faster installation and most cutting edge tech use the EdgeClip, want a more secure installation use the EB-TY, forget Ipe Clip its so 2002!

SARASOTA, FL, USA, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ipe Clip probably never was and never will be the best clip on the market. For Ipe wood, it has certainly grown due to the clever name. A name which is so generic it would be interesting to see the trademark stand up in court. It is now 2019 and it has been 17 years since the Ipe Clip made its debut back in 2002 as a deck fastener, almost nothing has changed. In fact, the old Ipe Clip from 17 years ago looks nearly identical, except sometime in 2005 they added a square version of their seemingly same clip. But none of us are reading this on a phone from 2002 (considering the iPhone was released in 2007 it would also be impossible). For the same reason you shouldn't consider bloodletting with leeches as a medical treatment, you shouldn't use the Ipe Clip either.Design patents are good for 14 years with some exceptions and the Ipe Clip original square design patent US D485,160 S was issued on January 13, 2004, to Robert Pelc. Interesting that Rob Pelc is also the owner of Advantage Trim and Lumber one of the largest suppliers of Ipe in the country. This is the patent that was printed on every single Ipe Clip made. Which means it has probably expired. But yet you don't see other companies rushing to duplicate it and that leads us back to how Ipe Clips are a thing of the past.Whenever I hear a contractor recommend the Ipe Clip I can't help but worry about the customer they are making this recommendation too. It seems though in the building and contractor fields that often contractors get comfortable with one brand or another that they have used in the past. While the technology of building supply materials improve drastically the adaptation seems to be slow at best. But also we can't help but think that when you buy your lumber from the company (Advantage Trim and Lumber) that also is owned by the guy that own the patent to the clip and no doubt profiting off of it, you are probably not getting the most cutting edge information with a conflict of interest like that. You also have to wonder if you are getting an unbiased opinion as to the best choice of clip.We didn't mention that a lot of innovation that has attempted to come to market has been met with lawsuits and threats of lawsuits from Deckwise and/or Ipe Clip Company. Some recent examples are a new South African company Allen's Trading Company had a hidden fastener that had a small screw, that went directly into the joist and used a UV stable injection glass-filled nylon, it also had a stainless steel core and spaced boards at 4mm. You guessed it Deckwise/The Ipe Clip Company threatened to sue them and they have since abandoned their plans for releasing their successfully sold abroad and seemingly more advanced clip in the USA. Many of these threatened lawsuits you will never hear about because it starts with a letter from their lawyers. We will probably never know how many companies they have threatened. Another lawsuit that made it to court was against Simpson Strong-Tie, Inc. who sells the EB-TY our second best choice for hidden fastening clips as you will read below. In all these “lawsuits” it seems they use Jennifer L. Friedman of Schröder, Joseph & Associates, LLP who has also been the Attorney in Advantage Trim and Lumber lawsuits. Coincidence? We don't think so.Stunted innovation due to patents and/or litigious companies aside, 2019 has brought us a real treat in decking. A way to install a deck without much time on your knees. So what is the best clip available in 2019 and why?I am a big fan of the new EdgeClip & EdgeXClip that says it can install up to 5 times faster. And don't buy it when they say that other clips being “stronger” as the EdgeClip has been proven to be 88% stronger than leading competitors.Runner up is:EB-TY Hidden Deck Fastener



