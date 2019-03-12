Puget Sound Business Journal Announces Logic20/20’s Ellen Boyer as CFO of the Year Honoree

PSBJ is honoring the accomplishments of Ellen Boyer and 7 other inspiring CFOs in Washington.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logic20/20, a leading business and technology consulting firm, is proud to announce that Ellen Boyer , Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has been named a 2019 CFO of the Year Honoree by the Puget Sound Business Journal.Eight CFOs from some of the most well-known companies in Washington state have been named to the list, which honors the irreplaceable financial leaders who have navigated through challenges and created long-term success for their organizations. PSBJ notes that the CFO of the Year is one of their “most important, impactful, and inspiring programs of the year”, which “celebrates the strategic contributions and human accomplishment of these rare individuals”.“Ellen’s integrity is second to none, and her work ethic is unbelievable,” said Christian O’Meara, CEO of Logic20/20. “She considers not only how to grow the business, but how to support others who are helping to grow the business, while maintaining very high standards in just about everything she does.”Ellen has led Logic20/20 through a year of tremendous growth - in number of employees, amount of geographic locations, and overall yearly revenue. However, her contributions don’t stop when she leaves the office. Ellen serves and has served on numerous boards and committees, including the Financial Executives Institute, Friends of Youth , and Bear Creek United Methodist Church. In her mentoring roles, she strives to challenge her teams and students, providing them with guidance where it’s needed, allowing them to learn and grow in both ability and knowledge.She is also a huge advocate and leader of the Logic20/20 Women’s group which has blossomed under her leadership. “She is an inspirational leader to all of the workforce, but in particular women who are looking for strong mentors and profiles of women,” says O’Meara.The other CFO of the Year honorees for 2019 include Melba Bartels (BECU), Bob Barton (MOD Pizza), Venkat Bhamidipati (Providence St. Josephs Health), Anne Bramman (Nordstrom Inc.), Rich Finlay (BNBuilders), and Tricia McLean (Force 10 Hoops, Seattle Storm).The group will be honored at the CFO of the Year Awards Luncheon on March 14 at the Grand Hyatt Seattle. To learn more about the award and honorees, click here About Logic20/20Logic20/20 is a business and technology consulting firm headquartered in Seattle, WA that delivers solutions to clients across the country. We apply a methodical and structured approach to design simple and elegant solutions, with a focus on clarity and enhancing the digital customer experience. We help our customers predict and increase sales, understand their customers, automate repetitive tasks, and increase the speed of innovation to market. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Transformation, and Leadership and Execution. To learn more, visit www.logic2020.com



