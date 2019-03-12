MGH Institute of Health Professions Nursing Programs Receive High Marks in US News & World Report Rankings

MS-Nursing is ranked 53rd and DNP is ranked 60th - both second in Greater Boston - in the 2020 Best Graduate School list.

BOSTON, MA, USA, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MGH Institute of Health Professions ’ two graduate-level nursing programs received high marks in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Graduate Schools list released on March 12.The Master of Science in Nursing program is ranked 53rd in the country out of 252 master’s programs, its highest-ever ranking by the national publication. It is second in Greater Boston and Massachusetts, ahead of more than a dozen direct-entry advanced-practice nursing programs in New England.The Doctor of Nursing Practice program, a post-professional online doctorate which is the nursing profession’s terminal clinical degree, is ranked 60th in the country out of 182 programs. It is second in Greater Boston and third in Massachusetts, ahead of several DNP programs in New England.“These rankings clearly show that our Master of Science in Nursing and Doctor of Nursing Practice programs at the MGH Institute are acknowledged as being among the best in the country,” said Dr. Inez Tuck, dean of the School of Nursing. “It is the result of the skills of our faculty, the excellence of our students, and the accomplishments of our graduates that our programs have been recognized for their quality.”Two of the IHP’s other academic programs have been highly ranked by U.S. News since 2017, the last time the publication released its list for non-nursing graduate health programs:• The direct-entry Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology in the Department of Communication Sciences & Disorders is ranked 7th in the country—first in New England.• The entry-level Doctor of Physical Therapy is ranked 8th in the country—first in New England.The school’s other two entry-level graduate academic programs, the Doctor of Occupational Therapy and the Master of Physician Assistant Studies, are expected to be eligible the next time U.S. News publishes rankings in those fields.



