Thomas Gaiter Foundation to Exhibit During Washington, D.C. Small Business Expo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- WASHINGTON – May 9, 2019 – Thomas Gaiter Foundation (TGF) is proud to announce they will exhibit at, Washington D.C. Small Business Expo, Thursday, May 9, 2019. TGF will be located at Exhibitor Booth # 627.TGF is a small nonprofit organization dedicated to the education and health of all people who are in need. The foundation's programs include providing clean and safe water to the disadvantaged students, feed the hungry, distribute basic school supplies to the underserved students, render health care to those who cannot afford to pay and assist in disaster relief just to name a few.Business News Daily labels D.C. small businesses having unique niches and growth. Small Business Expo will return to Washington D.C. for the 2nd year in a row to bring together local small business owners and entrepreneurs to network with 100+ exhibitors as well as attend over 20+ free workshops led by business experts.TGF is excited to team-up with Small Business Expo to provide local small businesses in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.WASHINGTON D.C. SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center | Hall D – 801 Mt Vernon Pl NW, Washington, DC 20001 from 10:00 am until 5:30 pm.For more information and free registration, visit the Washington D.C. registration page.For media coverage and/or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.About Small Business ExpoSmall Business Expo® is the nation’s largest small business networking and educational event in the Country. From 2015-2018 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, nearly 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the Country register for Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show’s owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. For more information, visit thesmallbusinessexpo.com.



