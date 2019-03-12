22 Year FBI Veteran Stacy Arruda to Lead the Florida Information Sharing & Analysis Organization (FL-ISAO)

Stacy Arruda, 22-Year FBI Veteran to Lead the Florida Information Sharing & Analysis Organization to advance cybersecurity critical infrastructure protection.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, US, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FBI veteran Supervisory Special Agent Stacy Arruda has taken a new role as the Executive Director for the Florida Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (FL-ISAO) at the International Association of ISAOs (IACI). In this role, Ms. Arruda will be responsible for directing the FL-ISAO’s mission to enable critical infrastructure cybersecurity resilience for the State of Florida by accelerating public- and private-sector information sharing of security situational awareness intelligence and coordinated response, best practice adoption and workforce education.As the ISAO for the State of Florida, the FL-ISAO is a Member of and headquartered at the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI), IACI-CERT, Center for Space Education, NASA/Kennedy Space Center, FL. IACI is the trusted “Center of Gravity’ for the global community of ISAOs to share information, breaking down long standing barriers and silos within and across critical infrastructure, government and other communities. Ms. Arruda also represents the FL-ISAO, as a Member of the IACI Leadership Advisory Board.“Stacy is a strong addition to the IACI team.” said Mike Echols, IACI’s CEO. “With IACI resources at her disposal, she will be well-positioned to develop Florida’s cyber resilience.”Gene Fredriksen, VP/Chief Security Strategist for PSCU in Tampa, FL and a founding Member of the FL-ISAO commented, “Stacy Arruda’s background, cybersecurity expertise and professionalism makes her an outstanding person to lead the Florida ISAO. I look forward to working closely with Stacy as we bring this critical focus on cybersecurity to Florida’s public – and private-sector.Ms. Arruda retired from the FBI in 2018. During her 22-career, she held a wide range of operational and leadership roles in the Field and at FBI Headquarters. She is credited with drafting the FBI’s response to electronic attack in the International arena, as well as boosting the FBI’s computer crime and cybersecurity investigative capabilities. She directed numerous computer intrusion investigations spanning the globe, including denial-of-service attacks, bank and corporate breaches, and state sponsored intrusions. Ms. Arruda has over 20 years of experience in Cyber and Counterintelligence matters.Ms. Arruda lectures on a variety of Cyber related topics at leading universities and serves as a keynote speaker at major cyber security conferences around the world. She is a recognized subject- matter-expert in Cybersecurity.Ms. Arruda advised, “I am very excited to come onboard at the initiation phase for the FS-ISAO. I look forward to utilizing my knowledge, skills, and abilities, in the Cyber Security forum, to make this effort a success.”Ms. Arruda earned a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of Florida, and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from Florida International University.About the Florida Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (FL-ISAO)The Florida ISAO, headquartered at the IACI-CERT, Kennedy Space Center represents a strategic public- and private-sector collaborative partnership to advance Florida’s cyber resilience by accelerating information sharing of cybersecurity situational awareness, threat intelligence and defensive measures, and the adoption of best practice supported by workforce education. The FL-ISAO is a Member of the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI).The Florida ISAO (FL-ISAO) is an authorized Information Sharing & Analysis Organization (ISAO) by the 2015 Presidential Executive Order, "Promoting Private-Sector Information Sharing" and the 2015 Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA). The CISA Act also provides Members of an ISAO with information sharing liability, civil liberties, and privacy protections.Website: www.flisao.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.