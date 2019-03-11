Root Engineers Partners with Oregon State University - Cascades College of Engineering for Capstone Design Project

Oregon-based engineering firm and local dispensary company team up to help engineering students research and evaluate transpiration rates in cannabis plants

BEND, OREGON, USA, March 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Root Engineers , the cannabis-focused division of ColeBreit Engineering firm, partnered with Bend dispensary company, Tokyo Starfish , to sponsor a Capstone Design Project for Oregon State University - Cascades College of Engineering . The project, “Cannabis Transpiration Quantification, Validation, and Cost Benefit Analysis,” had engineering students research and evaluate methods of estimating transpiration rates in cannabis plants.“There are huge benefits when students are able to get real-world, hands-on experience during their academic career, and this program provided this opportunity,” said Root Engineers Managing Principal, Laura Breit. “Many of our engineering staff graduated from an OSU campus and we love to work with them whenever we can. Supporting the education of future engineers is something we value highly here at Root.”The Capstone Design Project is part of the Energy Systems Engineering Program at the OSU College of Engineering’s School of Mechanical, Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering. Senior-level engineering students participate in the program to help prepare them for successful engineering careers. Students receive an industry-sponsored problem at the beginning of the fall term, and work as a team to design, build and test a solution by the end of the spring term.During this particular project, students were asked to validate methods of estimating transpiration in cannabis plants to perform more accurate equipment selections and economic analysis. Students reviewed a variety of methods for quantifying transpiration used in other industries, and chose one method to be validated through experimentation. The chosen transpiration estimation method was then used to perform a dehumidification load summary and a cost-benefit analysis to assist in making preliminary project decisions. Students were also asked to identify areas where Tokyo Starfish could improve their process, yield, or reduce energy consumption.The Capstone Design Project, supported by Root Engineers and Tokyo Starfish, comes to an end this month as students give final presentations and reports to their peers and program sponsors this week. Students will also create a poster sharing the details of their work to display at the OSU Engineering Expo on May 17, 2019.###About Root EngineersRoot Engineers, a division of established firm ColeBreit Engineering, is a team of licensed professional engineers providing engineering, design, and consulting services for cannabis cultivation across the country. Root Engineers began building partnerships in its home state of Oregon in 2014 with growers, architects, contractors, and investors. With more than 100 years of combined engineering experience and more than 80 cannabis engineering projects in their portfolio, Root Engineers is a market leader in engineering services including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and process engineering. www.rootengineers.com @rootengineers



