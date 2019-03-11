ConnectHER Media’s Gen Z Social Summit Goes National for 2019

Pictured Gen Z Social Summit attendee with Celebrity Ambassador's Connor Dean, Jax Malcolm, and Chloe Noelle Pictured Gen Z Social Summit attendees with their families at the Great Wolf Lodge

The Great Wolf Lodge Atlanta and SoCal locations will host the 2019 Gen Z Social Summit. A weekend of education and engagement for Gen Z and their families.

ConnectHER Media recognizes the importance of Generation Z in family purchasing and decision making. These digital natives are the most diverse, tech savvy, and entrepreneurial generation to date.” — Laura Filipowiz President ConnectHer Media

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2019, ConnectHER Media goes national with the production of two Gen Z Social Summits, in partnership with Great Wolf Lodge for the second year in a row. The Summits will be held in Atlanta May 17 – 19 at the Great Wolf Lodge 150 Tom Hall Parkway, LaGrange, GA 30240 and in Orange County, CA October 18-20 Great Wolf Lodge SoCal 12681 Harbor Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92840. The brain child of Laura Filipowicz President of ConnectHER Media the Gen Z Social Summit brings together innovative Gen Z influencers and connects them with brands and leading organizations from across the nation. The Summit is primarily an invitation-only, interactive, and educational convention for Generation Z Influencers, their families, and Social Media Moms.ConnectHER Media recognizes the importance of Generation Z in family purchasing and decision making. These digital natives comprise the most diverse, tech savvy, and entrepreneurial generation we’ve ever had. With the Gen Z Social Summit ConnectHER Media is leading the way in educational workshops led by industry professionals and young influencers who have already made their mark in social media, the entertainment industry, and business. Celebrity Ambassadors to the 2019 Gen Z Social Summit include Reid Miller (Brat’s A Girl Named Jo), Jax Malcolm (CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Connor Dean (Fox’s 9-1-1), Jordyn Curet (Dreamworks TV’s Life Hacks for Kids), Chloe Noelle (HBO’s True Blood), Madi Filipowicz (Youtube’s Gen Z Experiment), Zoe Nazarian (Youtube’s Hashtag Zoe), and Audrey Hope (See/Saw).The 2019 Gen Z Social Summit includes a one-of-a-kind VIP Launch Party at the Great Wolf Lodge Waterpark complete with Red Carpet arrivals and Fashion Show including designs from Kezz Skate, Mixed Up Clothing, Just Zoe, and Trident by Jax Malcolm. A Brand Expo with hands-on activations specifically geared towards the Gen Z demographic will be held throughout the weekend. An integral part of the Summit are the educational workshops including the "We Can, Together" Workshop Series: Providing Parents With Tools to Positively Navigate their Teen's Success in Social Media, Entertainment, Business and Life.” Limited general tickets are available for purchase at The Gen Z Social Summit 2019 Sponsors include: ConnectHER Media, LRM Publicity, Xcaret, Hashtracking, Petite 'n Pretty, Young Artists Awards, Chuck Jones Center for Creativity, FamiLeague, and Paper Mart.



