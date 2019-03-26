Recruiter Oakwood Search hires industry veteran Annie Grenier as VP, Business Development

Oakwood Search, an Inc 500 award winning Recruiting and Staffing firm welcomes Annie Grenier as the new VP of Business Development.

Annie has deep roots and a sterling track record in Search and Staffing Solutions including many notable multi-million dollar RPO talent acquisition engagements.” — Jake Norris, Managing Partner

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oakwood Search , an Inc 500 award winning Recruiting and Staffing firm that operates nationally and internationally, welcomes Annie Grenier as the new VP of Business Development. In her new role, Annie will manage sales development and operations for the complete line of Oakwood Search recruiting and staffing solutions.Ms. Grenier brings 20+ years of experience within the human capital solutions space. Throughout her career, Annie has focused on helping companies meet their business plans through creative workforce solutions; executive search and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). She specializes in developing recruiting solutions designed to be scalable, flexible and customizable, with a holistic talent acquisition and deployment solution. “Annie has deep roots and a sterling track record in Search and Staffing Solutions including many notable multi-million dollar RPO talent acquisition engagements” says Jake Norris, Managing Partner for Oakwood Search. “We are excited to have her dynamic executive leadership and experience as we drive continued growth of our recruiting solutions.” Jake and Annie first worked together on a multi-state RPO project for Aircell, predecessor of Gogo inflight internet. Together, the Oakwood Team is equipped to provide global coverage for all things talent acquisition and deployment.Additional to her HR Capital accomplishments, Annie is engaged in her community and serves as the Chair of OpenWorld Learning (OWL), a STEM based non-profit serving dis-advantaged youth. Oakwood is committed to supporting the efforts of OpenWorld Learning by contributing a portion of each retained search fee to the organization.With its goal to be a highly effective one-stop-shop for talent acquisition, Oakwood continues to offer a range of solutions to help its clients succeed and grow. As a highly accomplished Leader in our industry, Annie provides additional firepower to an already heavily knowledgeable and effective team at Oakwood Search.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.