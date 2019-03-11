Global Digital Inspection Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

The digital inspection market has been segmented on the basis of dimension into 2D and 3D. 3D accounted for a larger share of the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. 3D helps overcome the limitations of 2D techniques and offers added advantages to manufacturers to inspect beyond 2 planes of a product and volumetric height, allowing for 100% inspection and detection of defects in a product. 
The digital inspection market has been segmented on the basis of technology into machine vision, metrology, and NDT. Metrology accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The demand for metrology is driven by the rising need for accurate inspection of 3D data used for modeling and analysis of 3D models, growing focus on quality control, inability of traditional measurement devices to address several manufacturing issues, and growing automation and in-line metrology. The market for NDT is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growth of this market can be attributed to the continuous advancements in electronics, and automation and robotics, and the increasing adoption of IoT solutions. 
In 2018, the global Digital Inspection market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Inspection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Inspection development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
General Electric 
Mistras Group 
Olympus 
Hexagon 
Cognex 
Nikon 
Zetec 
Faro Technologies 
Basler 
Omron

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Hardware 
Software 
Services

Market segment by Application, split into 
Manufacturing 
Electronics and Semiconductor 
Oil & Gas 
Aerospace & Defense 
Automotive 
Energy and Power 
Public Infrastructure 
Food and Pharmaceuticals 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

Key Stakeholders 
Digital Inspection Manufacturers 
Digital Inspection Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Digital Inspection Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Digital Inspection Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Hardware 
1.4.3 Software 
1.4.4 Services 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Digital Inspection Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Manufacturing 
1.5.3 Electronics and Semiconductor 
1.5.4 Oil & Gas 
1.5.5 Aerospace & Defense 
1.5.6 Automotive 
1.5.7 Energy and Power 
1.5.8 Public Infrastructure 
1.5.9 Food and Pharmaceuticals 
1.5.10 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Digital Inspection Market Size 
2.2 Digital Inspection Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Digital Inspection Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Digital Inspection Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 General Electric 
12.1.1 General Electric Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Digital Inspection Introduction 
12.1.4 General Electric Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 General Electric Recent Development 
12.2 Mistras Group 
12.2.1 Mistras Group Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Digital Inspection Introduction 
12.2.4 Mistras Group Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Mistras Group Recent Development 
12.3 Olympus 
12.3.1 Olympus Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Digital Inspection Introduction 
12.3.4 Olympus Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Olympus Recent Development 
12.4 Hexagon 
12.4.1 Hexagon Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Digital Inspection Introduction 
12.4.4 Hexagon Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Hexagon Recent Development 
12.5 Cognex 
12.5.1 Cognex Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Digital Inspection Introduction 
12.5.4 Cognex Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Cognex Recent Development 
12.6 Nikon 
12.6.1 Nikon Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Digital Inspection Introduction 
12.6.4 Nikon Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Nikon Recent Development 
12.7 Zetec 
12.7.1 Zetec Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Digital Inspection Introduction 
12.7.4 Zetec Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Zetec Recent Development 
12.8 Faro Technologies 
12.8.1 Faro Technologies Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Digital Inspection Introduction 
12.8.4 Faro Technologies Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Faro Technologies Recent Development 
12.9 Basler 
12.9.1 Basler Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Digital Inspection Introduction 
12.9.4 Basler Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Basler Recent Development 
12.10 Omron 
12.10.1 Omron Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Digital Inspection Introduction 
12.10.4 Omron Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Omron Recent Development

