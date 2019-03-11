Solange’s debut Album, ”When I Get Home,” Why everyone is talking about Solange Knowles's Met Gala bag Florida Water Cologne by Murray & Lanman Since 1808

WESTWOOD, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:Solange Knowles Shows Her Love for Florida Water in Her New AlbumWestwood, New Jersey - March 11, 2019 - As Solange Knowles releases her debut album this month, the singer-songwriter appears to be showing her love for vintage cologne and skin tonic, Florida Water.Solange mentions Florida Water in the track, ‘Almeda,’ and it isn't the first time that the artist has publicly referenced Florida Water Cologne in her art. At the last Met Gala, Solange Knowles's choice of accents to complement her "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" outfit included a do-rag, a headdress and a fishnet pouch with a bottle of Florida Water Cologne stashed inside.An iconic product that was introduced by New York City perfumer Robert I Murray in 1808, Florida Water Cologne is still favored throughout the world for its delightful scent and its tonic properties that refresh the skin. ‘More than 200 years after its creation, Florida Water Cologne is still loved and celebrated in popular culture,’ said Daisy Villegas-Daniel, General Manager. ’It’s an honor to hear Solange call out our product in her new album. We are absolutely thrilled.’Solange’s debut Album, ”When I Get Home,” describes the experiences of southern Black families. Incredibly, the multi-talented record producer and actress didn't just release a music video with the album, but an over 30-minute-long movie. With visuals that constitute a complete Texan film, Solange pays homage to her Texan roots through costume design and setting, and places a heavy emphasis on the history of black cowboys.Solange's love of Florida Water Cologne could be down to the history of the iconic scent. An American Cologne Water, Florida Water has the same citrus basis as European eau de cologne but emphasizes the notes of sweet orange. The name references the legendary Fountain of Youth, which fables say is located in Florida, as well as the light, tropical nature of the scent.Victorian etiquette manuals warned women against using overpowering perfumes, but Florida Water was recommended as appropriate for all to wear. A unisex cologne, it was a celebrated scent for satchels and corsages, and fabrics such as linen bed sheets or curtains were also lightly misted with the scent. It became a popular aftershave used in barbershops across the country and in the late 1800s, creators Murray & Lanman used the slogans, "The Richest of all Perfumes" and "The most Popular Perfume in the World.”What makes it different from similar products is that Florida Water Cologne was designed to mix into bath and cleansing waters, or used as a skin toner or a "body splash." It makes a refreshing eau de toilette when added to the bath or wash-water. Carrying on this tradition, lots of baseball teams in the South still use Florida Water as a refresher during the hot summer baseball months. They do this by filling a small cooler chest with water, ice and a few caps of Florida Water.In black and Hispanic cultures of the American south, Florida Water is sometimes used during celebrations to honor one's ancestors and family beliefs. It seems that Solange, a Houston native, is keeping this southern tradition alive in her music and artwork.About Florida Water:Florida Water Cologne was debuted to the world by the New York City perfumer Robert I. Murray, in 1808 at 313 Pearl St., in New York City. Today, Lanman & Kemp Barclay Co, Inc., manufacture the original Murray & Lanman Florida Water Cologne. The worldwide company has continued to have a strong market presence since 1808, celebrating over 210 years in the market. The formula and label are still very much in use and remain favored throughout the world.###

