Supportiv Wins 1st Place at SXSW 11th Annual Pitch Competition

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supportiv , the anonymous peer support network that matches users going through similar daily life struggles for emotional relief and authentic human connections took home first prize in the Social and Culture category at the 11th annual SXSW Pitch® (formerly SXSW Accelerator), the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals (March 8-17, 2019) Entrepreneurship & Startups Track.Based in Berkeley, California, Supportiv delivers precision peer support and hyper-targeted resource recommendations for daily life struggles like work stress, family pressures, relationship conflict, and loneliness.Supportiv’s proprietary natural language processing instantly matches users into topic-specific peer groups that dynamically convene for real-time emotional support with live human moderation. It also matches user needs shared during the peer groups chats with real-world solutions and inspiration found in articles, videos, and resources, which appear — seemingly by magic — as hyperlinks in the chats, in real-time. People healing people, globally scaleable.In their pitch, Supportiv addressed how the loneliness epidemic, generalized stress and worry, and the distorted reality perpetuated by social media are creating human needs that cannot be fulfilled by expensive therapy or mindfulness that turn us inward rather than towards the authentic human connections that we need. Over 800 startups applied to pitch, and Supportiv was highlighted for their positive impact on culture and society.SXSW Pitch honored 10 of the world’s most exciting innovations in categories including Artificial Intelligence, Augmented & Virtual Reality, Blockchain, Enterprise & Smart Data, Entertainment & Content, Health & Wearables, Hyper-Connected Communities, Social & Culture, Sports & Performance Data, and Transportation & Delivery.“We designed Supportiv from the ground up to provide a pennies-per-minute affordable way to get safe emotional support on any topic, 24/7,” says Co-Founder Helena Plater-Zyberk. “Supportiv allows us to be vulnerable and re-form authentic human connections with peers who completely understand what we’re going through, because they’re going through the same thing,” says Co-Founder Pouria Mojabi."For more than a decade, we’ve had the pleasure of watching the leading startups of today and tomorrow successfully capture the attention of investors, partners and prospective customers – giving innovative CEOs the added boost and confidence they sometimes need to exceed the goals they've set for themselves and their teams,” said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. “This year’s winners showcase the best of the best when it comes to delivering cutting-edge solutions that inspire change in their respective industries and change around the world. Our team at SXSW Pitch has been left inspired and impressed, and we look forward to witnessing their future successes.”For more information about SXSW Pitch and to view the complete list of winners, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/pitch # # #About SXSWSXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. The event, an essential destination for global professionals, features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2019 will take place March 8-17.



