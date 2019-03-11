Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Biobanking Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Biobanking Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biobanking Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Biobanking Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Biobanking Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Biobanking Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Biobank is a biorepository for the preservation and collection of biological material used for diagnosis, biodiversity studies, and research. Depending on the aims of research, different biobanks store different kinds of samples such as tissues, blood, serum, DNA, and RNA. 
The classification of Biobanking includes Equipment and Consumable. The proportion of Equipment in 2015 is about 41.42% and the proportion keeps steady.

The Application of Biobanking is Virtual Biobanks, Tissue Biobanks and Population Biobanks. The most proportion of Biobanking is Population Biobanks and the consumption in 2015 is 849.17 M USD. Tissue Biobanks is the second and the consumption in 2015 is 676.22 M USD

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42.90% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32.09%. China consumption market share is about4.84%.

The market is relatively dispersion. Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher, Panasonic, Sigma-Aldrich, SOL Group are the leaders of the industry, they together with 32.28% market and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In 2018, the global Biobanking market size was 2430 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3820 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Biobanking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biobanking development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Beckman Coulter 
Thermo Fisher 
Panasonic 
Sigma-Aldrich 
SOL Group 
Promega 
BD 
Brooks Life Science 
QIAGEN 
Tecan Group 
Lifeline Scientific 
So-Low 
LVL Technologies 
DNA Genotek 
Micronic 
Askion 
Biolife Solutions 
Cryo Bio System 
BioRep

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3772884-global-biobanking-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Equipment 
Consumable

Market segment by Application, split into 
Virtual Biobanks 
Tissue Biobanks 
Population Biobanks

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

Key Stakeholders 
Biobanking Manufacturers 
Biobanking Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Biobanking Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report Details@  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3772884-global-biobanking-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Biobanking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Equipment 
1.4.3 Consumable 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Biobanking Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Virtual Biobanks 
1.5.3 Tissue Biobanks 
1.5.4 Population Biobanks 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Biobanking Market Size 
2.2 Biobanking Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Biobanking Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Biobanking Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Beckman Coulter 
12.1.1 Beckman Coulter Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Biobanking Introduction 
12.1.4 Beckman Coulter Revenue in Biobanking Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Development 
12.2 Thermo Fisher 
12.2.1 Thermo Fisher Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Biobanking Introduction 
12.2.4 Thermo Fisher Revenue in Biobanking Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Development 
12.3 Panasonic 
12.3.1 Panasonic Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Biobanking Introduction 
12.3.4 Panasonic Revenue in Biobanking Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Panasonic Recent Development 
12.4 Sigma-Aldrich 
12.4.1 Sigma-Aldrich Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Biobanking Introduction 
12.4.4 Sigma-Aldrich Revenue in Biobanking Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Sigma-Aldrich Recent Development 
12.5 SOL Group 
12.5.1 SOL Group Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Biobanking Introduction 
12.5.4 SOL Group Revenue in Biobanking Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 SOL Group Recent Development 
12.6 Promega 
12.6.1 Promega Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Biobanking Introduction 
12.6.4 Promega Revenue in Biobanking Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Promega Recent Development 
12.7 BD 
12.7.1 BD Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Biobanking Introduction 
12.7.4 BD Revenue in Biobanking Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 BD Recent Development 
12.8 Brooks Life Science 
12.8.1 Brooks Life Science Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Biobanking Introduction 
12.8.4 Brooks Life Science Revenue in Biobanking Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Brooks Life Science Recent Development 
12.9 QIAGEN 
12.9.1 QIAGEN Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Biobanking Introduction 
12.9.4 QIAGEN Revenue in Biobanking Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 QIAGEN Recent Development 
12.10 Tecan Group 
12.10.1 Tecan Group Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Biobanking Introduction 
12.10.4 Tecan Group Revenue in Biobanking Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Tecan Group Recent Development 

Continued….

NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
+91 841 198 5042
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
+91 841 198 5042
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Global Biobanking Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Commercial Luminaire Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
Global Luxury Pillows Market 2019 Consumption Volume, Value, Sale Price, Import & Export Report Forecast 2025
View All Stories From This Author