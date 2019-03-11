Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Commercial Luminaire Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Commercial Luminaire Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Luminaire Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Commercial Luminaire Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Commercial Luminaire Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Commercial Luminaire Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Luminaire is able to provide a light source apparatus and converts electrical energy into electromagnetic radiation, including LED, LFL, CFL, HID, Halogen and Incandescent Luminaire, etc. And it can be used for residential, office, shop, and hospitality, industrial, outdoor and so on. 
For industry structure analysis, the luminaire industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 56% of the revenue market. 
LED technology will totally change the production and consumption structure of luminaires. In 2011, the market share of luminaire used LED technology or LED light source accounted for about 8% of the total consumption market share, but the figure rose up to 30% by the end of 2015. And it is forecasted that the market share of LED technology in luminaire market will be 45% by the end of 2020. And the increasing penetration rate of LED luminaire is the direct and most important reason for the increasing of industry revenue over the past five years. 
The global Commercial Luminaire market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Commercial Luminaire market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Commercial Luminaire in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Commercial Luminaire in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Commercial Luminaire market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Commercial Luminaire market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
Philips 
OSRAM 
General Electric 
Cree, Inc 
Panasonic 
Eaton 
Thorn 
Hubbell Lighting 
Acuity Brands Lighting 
TOSHIBA 
Targetti Sankey 
Asian Electronics 
LSI Industries 
SIMKAR Corporation 
Thorlux Lighting 
Evolution Lighting 
KALCO Lighting, Inc 
Foshan Lighting 
Opple Lighting 
NVC Lighting 
YANKO Lighting

Market size by Product 
LED Luminaire 
CFL Luminaire 
LFL Luminaire 
HID Luminaire 
Halogen Luminaire 

Market size by End User 
Residential 
Retail 
Healthcare 
Hospitality 
Industrial 
Office 
Other

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

Key Stakeholders 
Commercial Luminaire Manufacturers 
Commercial Luminaire Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Commercial Luminaire Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Commercial Luminaire Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 LED Luminaire 
1.4.3 CFL Luminaire 
1.4.4 LFL Luminaire 
1.4.5 HID Luminaire 
1.4.6 Halogen Luminaire 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Residential 
1.5.3 Retail 
1.5.4 Healthcare 
1.5.5 Hospitality 
1.5.6 Industrial 
1.5.7 Office 
1.5.8 Other 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales 2014-2025 
2.2 Commercial Luminaire Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Philips 
11.1.1 Philips Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 Philips Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 Philips Commercial Luminaire Products Offered 
11.1.5 Philips Recent Development 
11.2 OSRAM 
11.2.1 OSRAM Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 OSRAM Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 OSRAM Commercial Luminaire Products Offered 
11.2.5 OSRAM Recent Development 
11.3 General Electric 
11.3.1 General Electric Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Business Overview 
11.3.3 General Electric Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.3.4 General Electric Commercial Luminaire Products Offered 
11.3.5 General Electric Recent Development 
11.4 Cree, Inc 
11.4.1 Cree, Inc Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Business Overview 
11.4.3 Cree, Inc Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.4.4 Cree, Inc Commercial Luminaire Products Offered 
11.4.5 Cree, Inc Recent Development 
11.5 Panasonic 
11.5.1 Panasonic Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Business Overview 
11.5.3 Panasonic Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.5.4 Panasonic Commercial Luminaire Products Offered 
11.5.5 Panasonic Recent Development 
11.6 Eaton 
11.6.1 Eaton Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Business Overview 
11.6.3 Eaton Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.6.4 Eaton Commercial Luminaire Products Offered 
11.6.5 Eaton Recent Development 
11.7 Thorn 
11.7.1 Thorn Company Details 
11.7.2 Company Business Overview 
11.7.3 Thorn Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.7.4 Thorn Commercial Luminaire Products Offered 
11.7.5 Thorn Recent Development 
11.8 Hubbell Lighting 
11.8.1 Hubbell Lighting Company Details 
11.8.2 Company Business Overview 
11.8.3 Hubbell Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.8.4 Hubbell Lighting Commercial Luminaire Products Offered 
11.8.5 Hubbell Lighting Recent Development 

Continued..

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

