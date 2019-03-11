Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Market 2019 Demand, Sale, Trend, Segmentation, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Online Beauty and Personal Care – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, INDIA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Beauty and Personal Care Market 2019

Beauty and personal care products are applied to the skin in order to avoid symptoms such as early aging, black patches, and pimples.

The increasing number of millennial shoppers has added to the growth of online retail channels, most of which are price-sensitive. Moreover, consumers prefer shopping online at discounted rates and therefore increasingly adopt online shopping. Hair conditioners, hair styling gels,bath gels,and shower products are the commonly purchased beauty and personal care products online.

Additionally, the wide range of products available on online platforms and the time-saving aspect of the medium are factors that have contributed to the rise of the online retail phenomenon. E-retailers offer better security features for online payments, customer-friendly services, easy-to-navigate shopping websites, and easy delivery, due to which the number of consumers using online shopping portals is anticipated to increase significantly in the next few years.

The global Online Beauty and Personal Care market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Online Beauty and Personal Care volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Online Beauty and Personal Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

L’Oreal

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Beiersdorf

Amore Pacific

Avon

Johnson & Johnson

Kao

Chanel

LVMH

Coty

Clarins

Natura Cosmeticos

Revlon

Pechoin

Philips

JALA Group

FLYCO

Shanghai Jawha

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Skin Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Fragrances

Oral Hygiene Products

Bath and Shower Products

Male Grooming Products

Deodorants

Baby and Child Care Products

Others

Segment by Application

Luxuary/Pharmarcy Market

Mass Market

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Online Beauty and Personal Care Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Online Beauty and Personal Care

1.2 Online Beauty and Personal Care Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Skin Care

1.2.3 Hair Care

1.2.4 Color Cosmetics

1.2.5 Fragrances

1.2.6 Oral Hygiene Products

1.2.7 Bath and Shower Products

1.2.8 Male Grooming Products

1.2.9 Deodorants

1.2.10 Baby and Child Care Products

1.2.11 Others

1.3 Online Beauty and Personal Care Segment by Application

1.3.1 Online Beauty and Personal Care Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Luxuary/Pharmarcy Market

1.3.3 Mass Market

1.4 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Market Size

1.5.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Online Beauty and Personal Care Business

7.1 L’Oreal

7.1.1 L’Oreal Online Beauty and Personal Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Online Beauty and Personal Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 L’Oreal Online Beauty and Personal Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Unilever

7.2.1 Unilever Online Beauty and Personal Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Online Beauty and Personal Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Unilever Online Beauty and Personal Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Procter & Gamble

7.3.1 Procter & Gamble Online Beauty and Personal Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Online Beauty and Personal Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Procter & Gamble Online Beauty and Personal Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Estee Lauder

7.4.1 Estee Lauder Online Beauty and Personal Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Online Beauty and Personal Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Estee Lauder Online Beauty and Personal Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Shiseido

7.5.1 Shiseido Online Beauty and Personal Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Online Beauty and Personal Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Shiseido Online Beauty and Personal Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Beiersdorf

7.6.1 Beiersdorf Online Beauty and Personal Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Online Beauty and Personal Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Beiersdorf Online Beauty and Personal Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Amore Pacific

7.7.1 Amore Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Online Beauty and Personal Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Amore Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Avon

7.8.1 Avon Online Beauty and Personal Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Online Beauty and Personal Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Avon Online Beauty and Personal Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Johnson & Johnson

7.10 Kao

7.11 Chanel

7.12 LVMH

7.13 Coty

7.14 Clarins

7.15 Natura Cosmeticos

Continued…..

