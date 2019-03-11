Global Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Market 2019 Trends,Share, Size, Segmentation, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Point of Care Diagnostic Devices – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, INDIA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Market 2019

Description:

Point-of-care Diagnostics (POC) is defined as medical testing at or near the site of patient care. The driving notion behind POCT is to bring the test conveniently and immediately to the patient. This increases the likelihood that the patient, physician, and care team will receive the results quicker, which allows for immediate clinical management decisions to be made.

The global Point of Care Diagnostic Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Point of Care Diagnostic Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Point of Care Diagnostic Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alere

Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthcare

Danaher

Bayer Healthcare

Beckman Coulter

Nipro Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Nova Biomedical

BioMerieux

Quidel

Helena Laboratories

OraSure Technologies

Accriva

Abaxis

Chembio Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3775589-global-point-of-care-diagnostic-devices-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Blood Glucose Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

Cardiac Markers Testing

Coagulation Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

Tumor Markers Testing

Segment by Application

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratory

Others

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3775589-global-point-of-care-diagnostic-devices-market-research-report-2019

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Point of Care Diagnostic Devices

1.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Blood Glucose Testing

1.2.3 Infectious Diseases Testing

1.2.4 Cardiac Markers Testing

1.2.5 Coagulation Testing

1.2.6 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

1.2.7 Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

1.2.8 Tumor Markers Testing

1.3 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Clinics

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.3.4 Laboratory

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Market Size

1.5.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Business

7.1 Alere

7.1.1 Alere Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Alere Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Roche

7.2.1 Roche Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Roche Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Abbott Laboratories

7.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Abbott Laboratories Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Johnson & Johnson

7.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Siemens Healthcare

7.5.1 Siemens Healthcare Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Siemens Healthcare Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Danaher

7.6.1 Danaher Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Danaher Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Bayer Healthcare

7.7.1 Bayer Healthcare Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Bayer Healthcare Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Beckman Coulter

7.8.1 Beckman Coulter Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Beckman Coulter Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nipro Diagnostics

7.9.1 Nipro Diagnostics Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nipro Diagnostics Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories

7.11 Nova Biomedical

7.12 BioMerieux

7.13 Quidel

7.14 Helena Laboratories

7.15 OraSure Technologies

7.16 Accriva

7.17 Abaxis

7.18 Chembio Diagnostics

7.19 Trinity Biotech

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3775589



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.