Global Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Market 2019 Trends,Share, Size, Segmentation, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Point of Care Diagnostic Devices – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025
PUNE, INDIA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Market 2019
Description:
Point-of-care Diagnostics (POC) is defined as medical testing at or near the site of patient care. The driving notion behind POCT is to bring the test conveniently and immediately to the patient. This increases the likelihood that the patient, physician, and care team will receive the results quicker, which allows for immediate clinical management decisions to be made.
The global Point of Care Diagnostic Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Point of Care Diagnostic Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Point of Care Diagnostic Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Alere
Roche
Abbott Laboratories
Johnson & Johnson
Siemens Healthcare
Danaher
Bayer Healthcare
Beckman Coulter
Nipro Diagnostics
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Nova Biomedical
BioMerieux
Quidel
Helena Laboratories
OraSure Technologies
Accriva
Abaxis
Chembio Diagnostics
Trinity Biotech
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3775589-global-point-of-care-diagnostic-devices-market-research-report-2019
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Blood Glucose Testing
Infectious Diseases Testing
Cardiac Markers Testing
Coagulation Testing
Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing
Tumor Markers Testing
Segment by Application
Clinics
Hospitals
Laboratory
Others
Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3775589-global-point-of-care-diagnostic-devices-market-research-report-2019
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
1 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Point of Care Diagnostic Devices
1.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Blood Glucose Testing
1.2.3 Infectious Diseases Testing
1.2.4 Cardiac Markers Testing
1.2.5 Coagulation Testing
1.2.6 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
1.2.7 Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing
1.2.8 Tumor Markers Testing
1.3 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Segment by Application
1.3.1 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Clinics
1.3.3 Hospitals
1.3.4 Laboratory
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Market Size
1.5.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production (2014-2025)
……..
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Business
7.1 Alere
7.1.1 Alere Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Alere Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Roche
7.2.1 Roche Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Roche Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Abbott Laboratories
7.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Abbott Laboratories Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Johnson & Johnson
7.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Siemens Healthcare
7.5.1 Siemens Healthcare Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Siemens Healthcare Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Danaher
7.6.1 Danaher Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Danaher Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Bayer Healthcare
7.7.1 Bayer Healthcare Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Bayer Healthcare Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Beckman Coulter
7.8.1 Beckman Coulter Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Beckman Coulter Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Nipro Diagnostics
7.9.1 Nipro Diagnostics Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Nipro Diagnostics Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories
7.11 Nova Biomedical
7.12 BioMerieux
7.13 Quidel
7.14 Helena Laboratories
7.15 OraSure Technologies
7.16 Accriva
7.17 Abaxis
7.18 Chembio Diagnostics
7.19 Trinity Biotech
Continued…..
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3775589
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.