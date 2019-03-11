Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market 2019 Major Manufacturers, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025
Synthetic rubbers (elastomers) are long-chain polymers with special chemical and physical as well as mechanical properties. These materials have chemical stability, high abrasion resistance, strength, and good dimensional stability. Many of these properties are imparted to theoriginal polymer through crosslinking agents and additives. Liquid Synthetic Rubber are low molecular weight, liquid polymers of synthetic rubber.
Increasing demand for isoprene, butadiene, and styrene butadiene across the globe in tire manufacturing, adhesives, sealants and coatings, and industrial rubber products manufacturing is expected to drive growth.
Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Liquid Synthetic Rubber.
This report researches the worldwide Liquid Synthetic Rubber market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Liquid Synthetic Rubber breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Royal Adhesives & Sealants
TER HELL & Co. GmbH
Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co., Ltd.
Kuraray Co., Ltd.
Synthomer plc
Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.
Evonik Industries AG
Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (KKPC)
Efremov Synthetic Rubber
Liquid Synthetic Rubber Breakdown Data by Type
Liquid Isoprene
Liquid Butadiene
Liquid Styrene Butadiene
Liquid Synthetic Rubber Breakdown Data by Application
Tire
Industrial Rubber
Adhesive
Liquid Synthetic Rubber Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Liquid Synthetic Rubber Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Content:
Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Liquid Isoprene
1.4.3 Liquid Butadiene
1.4.4 Liquid Styrene Butadiene
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Tire
1.5.3 Industrial Rubber
1.5.4 Adhesive
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……..
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Royal Adhesives & Sealants
8.1.1 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquid Synthetic Rubber
8.1.4 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 TER HELL & Co. GmbH
8.2.1 TER HELL & Co. GmbH Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquid Synthetic Rubber
8.2.4 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co., Ltd.
8.3.1 Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co., Ltd. Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquid Synthetic Rubber
8.3.4 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Kuraray Co., Ltd.
8.4.1 Kuraray Co., Ltd. Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquid Synthetic Rubber
8.4.4 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Synthomer plc
8.5.1 Synthomer plc Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquid Synthetic Rubber
8.5.4 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.
8.6.1 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquid Synthetic Rubber
8.6.4 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Evonik Industries AG
8.7.1 Evonik Industries AG Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquid Synthetic Rubber
8.7.4 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (KKPC)
8.8.1 Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (KKPC) Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquid Synthetic Rubber
8.8.4 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Efremov Synthetic Rubber
8.9.1 Efremov Synthetic Rubber Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquid Synthetic Rubber
8.9.4 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued…..
