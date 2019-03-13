Allentown Charter School’s First Senior Class Earns $500k+ in Scholarships

Seniors at Allentown charter school have earned over $500k in scholarships.

Executive Education Academy Charter School’s first class of seniors graduates in June 2019.

This is a tremendous accomplishment for our students.” — Bob Lysek, Founder & CEO

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown will be graduating its first senior class in June 2019. The class of about 80 seniors from around the Lehigh Valley has earned over $500,000 in scholarships from private and public colleges and universities.“This is a tremendous accomplishment for our students,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley charter school . “They have worked hard and are having that hard work recognized by some of the top institutions in the nation.”The school’s first-ever senior class has been well-prepared for life after graduation thanks to the charter school’s innovative business education curriculum, dedicated to teaching students about the career opportunities available to them. Area business professionals and local leaders have been on hand to mentor the students, while internship and externship programs have given them first-hand experience of their chosen career paths.“We have faith that our students are fully prepared to tackle whatever comes their way thanks to the training and education they have received from our faculty, staff, and mentors,” adds Lysek.To learn more about the school’s business education curriculum and innovative academic programs, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/academics/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

