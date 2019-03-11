Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Self-Adhesive Labels Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Self-Adhesive Labels Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-Adhesive Labels Market:

Executive Summary

A label is a tool to identify or decorate goods. Self-Adhesive Labels is one kind of label. They are usually used in Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Retailers and Supermarkets, Logistics, etc.

In global market, the consumption of Self-Adhesive Labels increases from 17250 Million Sq.m. in 2012 to 21018 Million Sq.m. in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.03%. In 2016, the global Self-Adhesive Labels market is led by Europe, capturing about 32.65% of global Self-Adhesive Labels consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.06% global consumption share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Self-Adhesive Labels are Avery Dennison, Coveris, CCL Industries, Adestor, UPM Raflatac, Schades, Constantia Flexibles, Lintec Corporation, Fuji Seal International, PMC Label Materials, Thai KK, Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech, Shanghai Jinda Plastic, Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products, Zhulin Weiye, Zhengwei Printing and Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing

In application, Self-Adhesive Labels downstream is wide and recently Self-Adhesive Labels has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Industrial Labels, Retailers and Supermarkets, Logistics and others. Globally, the Self-Adhesive Labels market is mainly driven by growing demand for Food & Beverages which accounts for nearly 23.29% of total downstream consumption of Self-Adhesive Labels in global.

The global Self-Adhesive Labels market is valued at 36000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 53600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Self-Adhesive Labels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Self-Adhesive Labels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Avery Dennison
Coveris
CCL Industries
Adestor
UPM Raflatac
Schades
Constantia Flexibles
Lintec Corporation
Fuji Seal International
PMC Label Materials
Thai KK
Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech
Shanghai Jinda Plastic
Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products
Zhulin Weiye
Zhengwei Printing
Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing
Segment by Regions

North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type

Flexographic Printing
Letterpress Printing
Segment by Application

Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Retailers and Supermarkets
Logistics
Industrial Labels

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3734023-global-self-adhesive-labels-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary
1 Self-Adhesive Labels Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Self-Adhesive Labels
1.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Flexographic Printing
1.2.3 Letterpress Printing
1.3 Self-Adhesive Labels Segment by Application
1.3.1 Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Food & Beverages
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Personal Care
1.3.5 Retailers and Supermarkets
1.3.6 Logistics
1.3.7 Industrial Labels
1.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size
1.4.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Self-Adhesive Labels Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Self-Adhesive Labels Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Self-Adhesive Labels Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Self-Adhesive Labels Production
3.4.1 North America Self-Adhesive Labels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels Production
3.5.1 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Self-Adhesive Labels Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Self-Adhesive Labels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Self-Adhesive Labels Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Self-Adhesive Labels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3734023-global-self-adhesive-labels-market-research-report-2019

NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Global Data Logging Analyzing System Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025
Research Deliver Insight into Nigeria Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2019-2023
Non-Gluten Foods Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
View All Stories From This Author