Inorganic Chemicals Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inorganic Chemicals Industry

Global inorganic chemicals market is positive with significant growth potential for caustic soda and chlorine. There is increased demand for caustic soda and soda ash due to increased demand for glass and paper products, rising demand for food products and increasing demand for cosmetic products is driving the inorganic chemicals market.

The inorganic chemicals market reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2022.

The inorganic chemicals market is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Hanwha Chemical Corp., Yara International ASA, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Eurochem Group, Olin Corp. and others.

Nitrogen compounds accounted for the largest share of the inorganic chemicals market in 2017 at READCTED. The highest growth is projected to come from soda ash, which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included increasing demand for these products from end user industries such as papers, fertilizers and personal care products.

Asia Pacific is the largest inorganic chemicals market, accounting for READCTED of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe region. Going forward, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the inorganic chemicals market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of READCTED,followed by South America which is expected to grow at a CAGR of READCTED.

China is the largest market in terms of value and in the inorganic chemicals market. China and India are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of READCTED and READCTED, respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as rising trade protectionism and growing popularity of organic farming and erratic rainfall due to global warming.Report Scope

This research report categorizes the inorganic chemicals market by type include caustic soda, chlorine, soda ash, titanium dioxide, nitrogen compounds, phosphorus compounds and sulphuric acid and sulfates.

Report Includes

- 98 data tables

- Country specific data and analysis for USA, China, Spain, Italy, France, India, Japan, Russia, Brazil, UK and Australia

- Discussion about effect of increasing demand for glass and paper products, food products and cosmetic products to the growth of inorganic chemicals market

- Description of major trends shaping the inorganic chemicals manufacturing industry

- A look into regulatory environment, new products and advancements, and current strategies within the industry

- Profiles of the major players in the market, including CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Eurochem Group, Hanwha Chemical Corp., Olin Corp., and Yara International

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Inorganic Chemicals Manufacturing Market Overview

Inorganic Chemicals Manufacturing Market Characteristics

Chlor-Alkali

Soda Ash

Titanium Dioxide

Phosphorus Compounds

Nitrogen Compounds

Sulfuric Acid and Sulfates

Inorganic Chemicals Manufacturing Market Size and Growth

Historic Market Growth

Forecast Market Growth

Global Inorganic Chemicals Manufacturing Market, by Segment

Global Inorganic Chemicals Manufacturing Market Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

Inorganic Chemicals Manufacturing Market Trends and Strategies

Increasing Use of Nano Titanium Dioxide

Mercury Cell Technology Phase-Out in Chlor-Alkali Production

Increasing Sulfuric Acid Consumption in The Production of Corn-Based Biofuels

Chapter 4 PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Inorganic Chemicals Manufacturing Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

Chapter 6 Inorganic Chemicals Manufacturing Market Regional and Country Analysis

Chapter 7 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Chemicals Manufacturing Market

Chapter 8 Western Europe Inorganic Chemicals Manufacturing Market

Chapter 9 Eastern Europe Inorganic Chemicals Manufacturing Market

Chapter 10 North America Inorganic Chemicals Manufacturing Market

Chapter 11 South America Inorganic Chemicals Manufacturing Market

Chapter 12 Middle East Inorganic Chemicals Manufacturing Market

Chapter 13 Africa Inorganic Chemicals Manufacturing Market

Chapter 14 Inorganic Chemicals Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.

EUROCHEM GROUP

HANWHA CHEMICAL CORP.

OLIN CORP.

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

Chapter 15 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Inorganic Chemicals Manufacturing Market

Chapter 16 Appendix

Chapter 17 References

