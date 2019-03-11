Legal Services Market Key End Users, Players, Analysis, Size, Forecast To 2023, Trends.

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial services are the biggest end-user industry for the legal services market, accounting for 41% of the global law firms market in 2018; the second largest category of users for the legal industry is the mining, oil and gas industries.

The global legal services market is growing at 4.47% a year, 0.4 percentage points faster than in the five years before 2017. Rapid progress in technology is a significant trend in the legal services market.

Global Legal Services Market, Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Download Sample of Global Legal Services Market, Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=795&type=smp

Where To Learn More

Read the Global Legal Services Market, Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Legal services, B2B legal service market, B2C legal services, criminal law practices, hybrid commercial practices

Legal Services Companies Covered: Latham & Watkins LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Baker & McKenzie, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, DLA Piper

Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, Japan, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, UK, Australia, India, Spain, Russia.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, population, GDP.

Data Segmentations: Legal services market size and growth for 7 regions and 12 countries; global, regional and country legal services market size and growth segmented by type of service - B2B legal services, B2C legal services, criminal law practices, hybrid commercial practices; global, regional and country legal services market size and growth segmented by end user industry - financial services, mining and oil & gas, manufacturing, construction, IT services, other services, other end users; global, regional and country legal services market size and growth segmented by type of service provider - large and small firms.

Other Information: PESTEL analysis, drivers and restraints, customer and operational insights, legal services market by region and country covering regulations, government initiatives and competitive landscape; legal services market trends and strategies.

Strategies For Participants In The Legal Services Industry: The report explains over 15 actionable strategies based on trends or key companies’ approaches, including Latham & Watkins’ plan to expand its business in the Asian region and Baker & McKenzie’s strategy of providing legal and business services in regions facing volatility in terms of reassurance and cross-border M&A deals.

Opportunities For Legal Market Companies: The report identifies the global, regional and country subsegments where the legal services market will put on most $ sales up to 2021.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes. Sources include primary as well as extensive secondary research.

Number of Figures: 175

Number of Tables: 188

Interested to know more? Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Global Legal Services Market, Opportunities And Strategies To 2021(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/legal-services-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2021):

Professional Services Global Market Report 2018(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/professional-services-global-market-report-2018)

Accounting Services Global Market Report 2018(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/accounting-services-global-market-report-2018)

B2B Legal Services Global Market Report 2018(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/b2b-legal-services-global-market-report-2018)

B2C Legal Services Global Market Report 2018(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/b2c-legal-services-global-market-report-2018)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.