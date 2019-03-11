Global Aircraft Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Forecast To 2023, Drivers, Restraints, Key Players.

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced passenger aircraft will help aircraft manufacturing market growth increase to 9.5% a year. Growth in the global aircraft manufacturing market, which was at 3.9% annually to 2017, has speeded up to 9.5%, a rate it will maintain to 2021. That is despite the move to superjumbo jets having now reversed. Airlines are now shifting towards using mid-sized planes. preferring mid-sized twin-engine planes that can travel long distances.

To meet the growing demand from airlines and fleet operators for new and fuel-efficient aircraft, companies in the aircraft manufacturing market are launching advanced aircraft for passenger transportation.

Aircraft And Aircraft Components Manufacturing And Repair Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Global Markets For Aircraft Manufacturing Covered: Global aerospace & defense market, aircraft manufacturing market, civil and military helicopters, civil airplanes, military airplanes, civil and military gliders, civil and military drones; aircraft parts manufacturing, repair & maintenance market, civil aircraft maintenance, repair, & overhaul (MRO), military aircraft maintenance, repair, & overhaul (MRO), aircraft engine & engine parts manufacturing, other aircraft parts manufacturing.

Data Segmentations: aircraft manufacturing market size and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance market size, global and by country; aircraft manufacturing forecast and historic size, aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance historic and forecast size; growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – aircraft manufacturing market (civil and military helicopters, civil airplanes, military airplanes, civil and military gliders, civil and military drones); aircraft parts manufacturing, repair & maintenance market (civil aircraft maintenance, repair, & overhaul (MRO), military aircraft maintenance, repair, & overhaul (MRO), aircraft engine & engine parts, other aircraft parts) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Global aerospace & defense market size (2013-2021), trends and strategies, market segmentation, geographic analysis.

Aircraft And Aircraft Parts Manufacturing And Repair & Maintenance Market Organizations Covered: Aircraft manufacturers global market shares and company profiles for The Boeing Company, Airbus Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, and General Electric (GE) Company.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Other Information And Analyses: Global per capita average aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance expenditure, global and by country; global aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance market size as a percentage of GDP, global and by country; aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance market customer information, PESTEL analysis, trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Aircraft And Aircraft Parts Manufacturing And Repair & Maintenance Industry: The report explains over 30 strategies for companies in the global aircraft manufacturing industry, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance companies staying abreast of technology such as Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar to compete effectively in their field, and Boeing’s growth strategy to expand its operations in emerging markets.

Opportunities for Aircraft and Aircraft Parts Manufacturing and Repair & Maintenance sector companies: The report reveals where the global aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance industry will put on most $ sales up to 2021.

Number of Pages: 260

Number of Figures: 68

Number of Tables: 87

