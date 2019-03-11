Artificial Grass Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Artificial Grass Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Artificial Grass Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Artificial Grass Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Global Artificial Grass market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Ten Cate
Shaw Sports Turf
FieldTurf (Tarkett)
CoCreation Grass
Polytan GmbH
Domo Sports Grass
SIS Pitches
Limonta Sport
Edel Grass B.V.
Unisport-Saltex Oy
GreenVision / Mattex
Mondo S.p.A.
Juta
Condor Grass
Nurteks
Taishan
Victoria PLC
ForestGrass
Forbex
The global Artificial Grass market will reach Volume Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)
Average market price by SUK
Major applications
Major applications as follows:
Sports
Landscaping
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of Application
1.1.4 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Production
2.2 Regional Demand
2.3 Regional Trade
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Ten Cate
3.1.2 Company Information
3.1.2 Product Specifications
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.2 Shaw Sports Turf
3.2.1 Company Information
3.2.2 Product Specifications
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.3 FieldTurf (Tarkett)
3.3.1 Company Information
3.3.2 Product Specifications
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.4 CoCreation Grass
3.4.1 Company Information
3.4.2 Product Specifications
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.5 Polytan GmbH
3.5.1 Company Information
3.5.2 Product Specifications
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.6 Domo Sports Grass
3.6.1 Company Information
3.6.2 Product Specifications
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.7 Domo Sports Grass
3.7.1 Company Information
3.7.2 Product Specifications
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.8 SIS Pitches
3.8.1 Company Information
3.8.2 Product Specifications
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.9 Limonta Sport
3.9.1 Company Information
3.9.2 Product Specifications
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.10 Edel Grass B.V.
3.10.1 Company Information
3.10.2 Product Specifications
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.11 Unisport-Saltex Oy
3.12 GreenVision / Mattex
3.13 Mondo S.p.A.
3.14 Juta
3.15 Condor Grass
3.16 Nurteks
3.17 Taishan
3.18 Victoria PLC
3.19 ForestGrass
3.20 Forbex
4 Major Application
4.1 Sports
4.1.1 Overview
4.1.2 Sports Market Size and Forecast
4.2 Landscaping
4.2.1 Overview
4.2.2 Landscaping Market Size and Forecast
4.3 Others
4.3.1 Overview
4.3.2 Others Market Size and Forecast
Continued….
