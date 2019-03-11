Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.5% and Forecast to 2025
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market 2019
A fast food restaurant, also known as a quick service restaurant (QSR) within the industry, is a specific type of restaurant that serves fast food cuisine and has minimal table service.
The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market is very fragmented, there are so many players in the world. The key players are like Verifone Systems, NCR Corporation, Cognizant, PAR Technology Corporation, NEC Display Solutions etc.
The big players are from United States, EU and Japan.
United States is the largest consumption countries of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. United States market took up about 24.6% the global market in 2016, while EU was about 20.48%, and China is followed with the share about 19.42%.
Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. The international players like taking acquire of other companies, usually related to or can expand with her business. Their market in this industry can ranges from hardware or/and software to service. In other words, the big players in this industry now put more effort on The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT chain.
In 2018, the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market size was 10200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 19700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Verifone Systems Inc
NCR Corporation
Cognizant
PAR Technology Corporation
NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.
LG
Panasonic Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Delphi Display Systems, Inc
HM Electronics, Inc.
Revel Systems
PAX Technology
SZZT Electronics
Shenzhen Xinguodu
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Consumers
Small Consumers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Consumers
1.5.3 Small Consumers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size
2.2 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Verifone Systems Inc
12.1.1 Verifone Systems Inc Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Introduction
12.1.4 Verifone Systems Inc Revenue in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Verifone Systems Inc Recent Development
12.2 NCR Corporation
12.2.1 NCR Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Introduction
12.2.4 NCR Corporation Revenue in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 NCR Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Cognizant
12.3.1 Cognizant Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Introduction
12.3.4 Cognizant Revenue in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Cognizant Recent Development
12.4 PAR Technology Corporation
12.4.1 PAR Technology Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Introduction
12.4.4 PAR Technology Corporation Revenue in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 PAR Technology Corporation Recent Development
12.5 NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.
12.5.1 NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Introduction
12.5.4 NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. Revenue in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 LG
12.6.1 LG Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Introduction
12.6.4 LG Revenue in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 LG Recent Development
12.7 Panasonic Corporation
12.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Introduction
12.7.4 Panasonic Corporation Revenue in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development
12.8 Oracle Corporation
12.8.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Introduction
12.8.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
Continued…..
