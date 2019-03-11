Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.5% and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

PUNE, INDIA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market 2019

A fast food restaurant, also known as a quick service restaurant (QSR) within the industry, is a specific type of restaurant that serves fast food cuisine and has minimal table service.

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market is very fragmented, there are so many players in the world. The key players are like Verifone Systems, NCR Corporation, Cognizant, PAR Technology Corporation, NEC Display Solutions etc.

The big players are from United States, EU and Japan.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. United States market took up about 24.6% the global market in 2016, while EU was about 20.48%, and China is followed with the share about 19.42%.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. The international players like taking acquire of other companies, usually related to or can expand with her business. Their market in this industry can ranges from hardware or/and software to service. In other words, the big players in this industry now put more effort on The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT chain.

In 2018, the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market size was 10200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 19700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) development in United States, Europe and China.



Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3799369-global-quick-service-restaurant-qsr-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



The key players covered in this study

Verifone Systems Inc

NCR Corporation

Cognizant

PAR Technology Corporation

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

LG

Panasonic Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Delphi Display Systems, Inc

HM Electronics, Inc.

Revel Systems

PAX Technology

SZZT Electronics

Shenzhen Xinguodu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Consumers

Small Consumers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3799369-global-quick-service-restaurant-qsr-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Consumers

1.5.3 Small Consumers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size

2.2 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Verifone Systems Inc

12.1.1 Verifone Systems Inc Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Introduction

12.1.4 Verifone Systems Inc Revenue in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Verifone Systems Inc Recent Development

12.2 NCR Corporation

12.2.1 NCR Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Introduction

12.2.4 NCR Corporation Revenue in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 NCR Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Cognizant

12.3.1 Cognizant Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Introduction

12.3.4 Cognizant Revenue in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cognizant Recent Development

12.4 PAR Technology Corporation

12.4.1 PAR Technology Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Introduction

12.4.4 PAR Technology Corporation Revenue in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 PAR Technology Corporation Recent Development

12.5 NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

12.5.1 NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Introduction

12.5.4 NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. Revenue in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. Recent Development

12.6 LG

12.6.1 LG Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Introduction

12.6.4 LG Revenue in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 LG Recent Development

12.7 Panasonic Corporation

12.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Introduction

12.7.4 Panasonic Corporation Revenue in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Oracle Corporation

12.8.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Introduction

12.8.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

Continued…..



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.