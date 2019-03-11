Beeswax Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Beeswax Market

Beeswax (cera alba) is a natural wax produced by honey bees of the genus Apis. The wax is formed into "scales" by eight wax-producing glands in the abdominal segments of worker bees, which discard it in or at the hive. The hive workers collect and use it to form cells for honey storage and larval and pupal protection within the beehive. Chemically, beeswax consists mainly of esters of fatty acids and various long-chain alcohols.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3798898-global-beeswax-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Roger A Reed

Strahl & Pitsch

Akrochem

Poth Hille

Paramold

Adrian

Bee Natural Uganda

Bill's Bees

New Zealand Beeswax

Frank B Ross

Arjun Bees

Dabur

Seidler Chemical

Bulk Apothecary

Pacific Coast Chemicals

Jedwards

Frank B Ross

City Chemical

TMC Industries

Alfa Chemical

Hase Petroleum Wax

Aroma Naturals

Glenn Apiaries

Thomas Apiculture

Luberon Apiculture

Beeswax is also extensively used in the food industry as a glazing agent or coating for preparation of cheese, processed fruits, chewing gums and food additives. It is also used in making candles for religious proceedings, decorative purposes, show-pieces, and household purposes. It forms an important ingredient for manufacturing furniture polish and shoe polish. Pharmaceutical industry employs beeswax as an ingredient in surgical bone wax which is used to control bleeding from the bone surface during surgery. Thus, demand for beeswax is likely to remain high over the forecast period.

The global Beeswax market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Beeswax volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beeswax market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Yellow Beeswax

White Beeswax

Others

Segment by Application

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Agriculture

Metal Casting Molding

Candle Manufacturing

Wood & Leather Finishes

Industrial Lubricants

Waterproofed Textiles

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Beeswax Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Beeswax

1.2 Beeswax Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Beeswax Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Yellow Beeswax

1.2.3 White Beeswax

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Beeswax Segment by Application

1.3.1 Beeswax Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Cosmetic & Personal Care

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Food

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.3.6 Metal Casting Molding

1.3.7 Candle Manufacturing

1.3.8 Wood & Leather Finishes

1.3.9 Industrial Lubricants

1.3.10 Waterproofed Textiles

1.4 Global Beeswax Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Beeswax Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Beeswax Market Size

1.5.1 Global Beeswax Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Beeswax Production (2014-2025)

…………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Beeswax Business

7.1 Roger A Reed

7.1.1 Roger A Reed Beeswax Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Beeswax Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Roger A Reed Beeswax Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Strahl & Pitsch

7.2.1 Strahl & Pitsch Beeswax Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Beeswax Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Strahl & Pitsch Beeswax Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Akrochem

7.3.1 Akrochem Beeswax Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Beeswax Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Akrochem Beeswax Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Poth Hille

7.4.1 Poth Hille Beeswax Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Beeswax Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Poth Hille Beeswax Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Paramold

7.5.1 Paramold Beeswax Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Beeswax Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Paramold Beeswax Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Adrian

7.6.1 Adrian Beeswax Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Beeswax Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Adrian Beeswax Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Bee Natural Uganda

7.7.1 Bee Natural Uganda Beeswax Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Beeswax Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Bee Natural Uganda Beeswax Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Bill's Bees

7.8.1 Bill's Bees Beeswax Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Beeswax Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Bill's Bees Beeswax Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 New Zealand Beeswax

7.9.1 New Zealand Beeswax Beeswax Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Beeswax Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 New Zealand Beeswax Beeswax Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Frank B Ross

7.10.1 Frank B Ross Beeswax Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Beeswax Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Frank B Ross Beeswax Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Arjun Bees

7.12 Dabur

7.13 Seidler Chemical

7.14 Bulk Apothecary

7.15 Pacific Coast Chemicals

7.16 Jedwards

7.17 Frank B Ross

7.18 City Chemical

7.19 TMC Industries

7.20 Alfa Chemical

7.21 Hase Petroleum Wax

7.22 Aroma Naturals

7.23 Glenn Apiaries

7.24 Thomas Apiculture

7.25 Luberon Apiculture

Continued….

Enquiry For Buying Report@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3798898-global-beeswax-market-research-report-2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.