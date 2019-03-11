Children’s Author Susan Stanley Broesche to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BURTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a retired educator and the district librarian responsible for selecting which books would be part of the school library in Burton, children would always ask Susan Stanley Broesche for more animal books, especially books about horses. Well, Susan grew up on a farm and had horses; she had the stories in her head, so why not share them?

Today, Susan is the author of the children’s book Sue’s Sunrise Surprise. Based on a true story of Susan as a little girl, Sue is a five-year-old girl growing up on a farm in Texas. One morning, Sue awakens to see the horses in the pasture outside her bedroom window and there is something out there with them that she can’t quite make out in the early morning sun. She thinks it's one thing; her mom and dad both think it could be something else. The end of the story reveals Sue’s sunrise surprise: a baby horse.

“It helped me to see it from a child's perspective,” says Susan. “One of the things I inscribe in the book is ‘Look for the surprises around you; for many will be blessings? Be aware of where you are and be open to anything.”

For Sue, a little girl from Texas, a love for her horses comes naturally. So when she sees something mysterious in the pasture, she has to discover what is out there with the animals that she loves so much. Susan says young readers are engrossed by the story. It is a true mystery for a young child to solve using critical thinking skills and a process of elimination.

They want it every night. That's one thing I've heard. That it becomes their favorite book. They can't hear it enough.

Of course, no children’s book can work without an illustrator that can perfectly capture the story. For Susan, that illustrator is Crystal Maloney.

“It took me years to find Crystal, and she was raised in the same part of Texas that I was, just down the road!” says Susan. “Crystal and I just connected. She wanted my story to be told so bad and she wanted it for me. It's hard to find that type of person that's not just in it for the money. We would email back and forth as well as many hours on the phone and she started creating the room, updating the room to keep the child's interest. Without her my story couldn't be told. She deserves the credit as well.”

Sue’s Sunrise Surprise was the winner of the Texas Author's Children's Book of the Year for 2018.

