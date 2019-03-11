Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Aquarium Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Aquarium Market

This report analyzes the aquarium equipment. Aquarium equipment doesn’t refer to a single kind of tool or equipment. Generally, it refers to a series of tools including aquarium (fish tank), air pump, water pump, filter, feeder, heater, chiller, decorations and etc. used for the keeping or breeding of water-dwelling animals (ornamental fish, shrimp, turtle and so on) or plants. 

Along with the development of global economy and the market of ornamental water-dwelling animals, the market of aquarium equipment has experienced stable growth recent years. The market of aquarium equipment in European countries, Japan and United States is relatively mature. The market of aquarium equipment in developing countries such as China or India is relatively small but is increasing more rapidly. 
There are quite a lot of enterprises have aquarium equipment manufacturing business. The capacity and production of aquarium equipment globally is forecasted to be bigger than the demand of aquarium equipment. The prices of aquarium equipment of different kinds and from different enterprises are different largely. The prices of aquarium equipment used for saltwater is much more expensive than the prices of aquarium equipment used for pure water. 
Though the competition of the aquarium equipment market is fierce, products from some enterprises are still sold well and the gross margins of these enterprises are still considerable. And that is the reason that there are still some enterprises trying to engage into this industry. 
The global Aquarium market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Aquarium market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Aquarium in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Aquarium in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Aquarium market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Aquarium market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product 
Aquarium Tank 
Filtration Equipment 
Temperature Control Equipment 
Lighting Equipment 
Oxygen Equipment 
Market size by End User 
Household & Office 
Commercial 
Zoo & Oceanarium

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

The study objectives of this report are: 
To study and analyze the global Aquarium market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. 
To understand the structure of Aquarium market by identifying its various subsegments. 
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). 
Focuses on the key global Aquarium companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development. 
To project the value and sales volume of Aquarium submarkets, with respect to key regions. 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Aquarium market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Aquarium Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Aquarium Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 Aquarium Tank 
1.4.3 Filtration Equipment 
1.4.4 Temperature Control Equipment 
1.4.5 Lighting Equipment 
1.4.6 Oxygen Equipment 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Aquarium Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Household & Office 
1.5.3 Commercial 
1.5.4 Zoo & Oceanarium 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

………

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Central Garden and Pet 
11.1.1 Central Garden and Pet Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 Central Garden and Pet Aquarium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 Central Garden and Pet Aquarium Products Offered 
11.1.5 Central Garden and Pet Recent Development 
11.2 EHEIM 
11.2.1 EHEIM Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 EHEIM Aquarium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 EHEIM Aquarium Products Offered 
11.2.5 EHEIM Recent Development 
11.3 Juwel Aquarium 
11.3.1 Juwel Aquarium Company Details 

Continued….

