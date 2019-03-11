Author and Life Coach Mike Ellerkamp to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are all familiar with The Golden Rule, that people should treat others in the same way that they themselves would like to be treated. The Golden Rule dates back to Biblical times and ancient history. Embracing its fundamental principles, treating people with respect and kindness, should be a no brainer yet woefully it’s lacked much influence in our tumultuous world. But one exceptional man has made it his unwavering mission to educate us on how essential it is to try to live by it.

Mike Ellerkamp is a top-notch Life coach and author of The Simple Little Rule: The Golden Rule Rediscovered.

Mike became profoundly acquainted with The Golden Rule after a discord with his church’s Pastor back in the 1980s. He angerly left the church and began intensely studying various religions including Buddhism and the Greek mythologies. Mike’s pivotal findings unveiled how the greatest philosophers throughout history from Confucius, Plato, and Buddha all preached the Golden Rule.

“I questioned why these principles have been so prevalent everywhere in the world,” says Mike. “And it struck me that there is something out there helping us to survive, be genuinely happy, and abundantly prosperous. Through my coaching and writings I aspire to make certain people understand its relevance and how applying it can be so effective to living a harmonious life.”

From Mohammad, to Buddhists, to Confucius who said "Do not impose on others what you do not wish for yourself,” great philosophers have taught these basic principles and we need to realize how essential they are for society.

According to Mike the law of reciprocity, doing something nice for someone and they will do something nice for you, is a two-way street. The better we are to society the further we advance, we become more joyful, and experience more prosperity. The less we cooperate the more disastrous. It’s simply and logically a fundamental principle. So, it’s not just love everyone no matter what because that is not reciprocity.

“That’s why I call it the simple little rule because it is that simple. But we always try to make it more difficult than it seems,” says Mike. “For over ten thousand years we have been continuously struggling to get society on point so people will live prosperously, have liberty, and excellent health. But we wreck it by giving those individuals who are greedy, and money driven the power to rule.”

Mike’s life coaching is also centered on the ideologies of the Golden Rule where a person is seeking help to bring more synchronization into their life or business. His clients are delighted they can make money with integrity and honor creating a win-win for both customers and themselves.

“Do unto others as you have them do to you,” says Mike. “Love your neighbor as yourself. When you analyze that statement it’s important to note that you must love yourself first before you can love others. It’s when you are absolutely at peace in your soul that you can help others find the same solace and serenity.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Mike Ellerkamp in an interview with Monday March 11th at 12 p.m. EST with Doug Llewelyn, March 18th at 12 p.m EST with Jim Masters and Monday March 25th at 11 a.m. EST with Jim Masters.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on our guest please visit www.mikeellerkamp.com

Written by: Beatrice Maria Centeno



