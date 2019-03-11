Discover Bali with The Ritz-Carlton, Bali Rewards Experience Offer

Enjoy The Bali Rewards Experience Offer Ritz Kids dedicated kids pool Soul Purification Experience Balinese Cooking Class Hydro-Vital Pool

DENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating the launch of Marriot Bonvoy, the new rewards program by Marriot International on February 14, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali has announced The Bali Rewards Experience Offer. Exclusive to members, this special offer is designed to bring guests closer to the Indian Ocean, known as ‘the source of life’ with an exciting range of benefits to be enjoyed at the luxury Bali beachfront resort. Complimentary wellness activities include daily Yoga, Meditation and Surf Initiation as well as access to the restorative Hydro Vital Pool and daily breakfast for two. Families travelling with children have the added benefit of complimentary access to Ritz Kids. Members can also save up to 10% on the best available rate, with this offer which is valid until March 31st..

Marriot Bonvoy replaces Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) and is built on the belief that travel enriches us all and has the power to enrich the world. Membership of replaced programs is automatically transferred to Marriot Bonvoy.

“With our enviable location overlooking the glistening waters of the Indian Ocean the Ritz-Carlton, Bali provides an unparalleled and unforgettable guest experience, and with the introduction of Marriot Bonvoy, loyalty members have the added advantage of earning and redeeming points across the entire Marriot Portfolio,” says General Manager, Karim Tayach.

Well known as the Island of the Gods, Bali is famed for its palm fringed beaches, fascinating culture, strong spirituality and ancient healing practices, all of which are channelled into a range of inspiring resort activities. Complimentary Sunrise Yoga classes overlooking the sapphire sea, tranquil meditation sessions at dusk and fun Surf Initiation lessons are all complimentary to loyalty members. As is access to the Hydro Vital Pool, a unique and indulgent form of hydrotherapy. Nestled into lush jungle scenery deep within the Ritz-Carlton Bali Spa, the Hydro Vital Pool is gently heated and fitted with powerful jets and water features which massage different areas of the body in a powerful and rejuvenating water healing experience. Families with small children will be delighted with complimentary access to Ritz Kids which offers a range of engaging and immersive experiences. Young travellers will love the opportunity to join turtle conservations projects, enjoy fun arts and crafts, music and dance lessons, kite flying and endless water games in the fully-supervised Ritz Kids swimming pool.

For those wishing to learn more about the island and its unique heritage, The Ritz-Carlton Bali offers an inspired range of culture-based activities (charges apply) from Balinese Cooking Classes to Soul Purification Rituals. The unique Sarong Concierge Program introduces authentic Balinese culture through its hand-woven textiles in a half-day journey that includes a fascinating visit to an artisan workshop. Customized land tours can also be organized through The Ritz-Carlton concierge to take in some of the most incredible sites in Bali, from steeply terraced rice fields to verdant rainforest, historic temples and traditional villages.

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive best villas in Bali, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venue and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime.



